After being drafted onto SmackDown following a successful tenure in developmental capped off with an NXT Women's World Championship win over Kiana James and Fallon Henley, the Unholy Union, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn haven't really done much on the main roster, with just one squash match against enhancement talent to their credit.

Fortunately, that's about to change, as after accepting a title unification match with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for all of WWE's Women's tag team gold, the Unholy Union are about to be in the biggest match of their career in two weeks on SmackDown… even though the NXT UK alumni would probably get a great pop at Money in the Bank but I digress.

Discussing their forthcoming match on the SmackDown LowDown, Dawn and Fyre noted that they are ready for the opportunity and believe that they can usher in a new era of WWE tag team action with a win.

“I mean, Shayna and Ronda want to call themselves the true Woman’s Tag Team (Champions) in WWE, but that’s an awfully big statement to make when you’re coming face to face with the Unholy Union,” Dawn said.

“See, we knew when we came to SmackDown that inflated egos walking around here wouldn’t let two Woman’s Tag Team Champions walk around; we knew it was only a matter of time before somebody stepped up,” Fyre added”

“In two short weeks, one team will be walking out with the championships, and SmackDown will soon learn that it’s the Dawn of a new era and Fyre will reign,” the Unholy Union proclaimed in unison.

Will Dawn and Fyre actually pull out a win against Rousey and Baszler for all four belts? I mean, probably not, but hey, that's why fans tune into the shows, right? To see what Paul “Triple H” Levesque has planned.