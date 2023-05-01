A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching 14 main roster acts hear their names called during the first day of the 2023 WWE draft, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn sat back in awe with the rest of their NXT class as “The Heartbreak Kid” himself, Shawn Michaels, announced that with their final pick on Day 1, SmackDown was taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Unsurprisingly, this garnered a huge pop not only from the NXT stars assembled in the PC but from the audience in attendance at SmackDown too, even if they maybe aren’t as familiar with the duo’s in-ring work as, say, Bobby Lashley, who is also heading to the Blue Brand.

So how must it have felt to jump from NXT to SmackDown on a random Friday in April, especially in the middle of a championship run that many assumed would end in the team’s dissolution? Fortunately, fans got a front-row seat into that very scenario, as the duo were guests on Busted Open Radio and explained that, like the fans watching at home, they had absolutely no idea they’d be leaving NXT for the main roster.

“I’ve been saying it for days. I still don’t feel like it’s quite settled in yet. We had no idea. No idea that we were going to be drafted,” Fyre said via Post Wrestling. “But it means so much. We both worked really, really hard for this for a long time, and you just know what it’s like getting things like this. You know you’re being appreciated, and yeah, it just means the world.”

“The timing of it with Stand & Deliver being a month ago, and that was our second TV tag match. We’ve only been together a short time,” Dawn added.

Though the duo are very excited to take the next step in their careers moving forward, joining the blue brand with their eyes firmly placed on challenging Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Championship belts, leaving NXT won’t be easy, as the duo have made incredible friends in Orlando, even if they spent more time in NXT UK before coming stateside.

“I think on Friday, it just showed it,” Dawn said. “Every single person there was just buzzing for each other. So you could feel the excitement when anyone was being announced. You could feel everybody just going, ‘Ah!’ We’re so happy for each other to succeed. Everybody wants the best for each other on the roster and genuinely, I’m devastated to be leaving here because I’ve got my people that I came here with from NXT U.K. who are like family to me here, and then I’ve made so many close relationships and close friendships and not being here every Tuesday is gonna be weird.”

“She literally just said as well, before we started this call that even though we don’t have to come into the P.C. anymore, she thinks we’re still gonna come into the PC,” Fyre said.

Will it be weird for Fyre and Dawn to jump from NXT to SmackDown? By their own admission, the answer to that question appears to be a resounding yes, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work. With a lack of clearly defined tag team on the main roster, with just three female teams going eligible to be drafted together, Morgan/Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler/Ronda Rousey, and Chelsea Green/Sonya Deville, maybe Fyre and Dawn will help to usher in a tag team revolution on the main roster, even if HBK isn’t overly stoked to see them go.

Shawn Michaels congratulates his NXT standouts aft the WWE Draft.

Speaking of HBK, who literally threw his draft card after hearing his DX buddy Road Dogg announce Indie Hartwell to RAW during the WWE Draft, Mr. Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate his former pupils for showing enough promise and professionalism to earn call-ups to the main roster.

“What an amazing night for the WWE Draft and the NXT roster! I’m so excited for our NXT Superstars as they move forward and forge their own path on RAW AND SmackDown,” Michaels wrote. “Congratulations to our champs, Indi Hartwell , Alba Fyre , and Isla Dawn !”

Will it be unusual for NXT to lose all three of their Women’s Champions? Yes, while it feels a tad unlikely that Hartwell will be wrestling anytime soon after suffering an apparent ankle injury at Spring Breakin’, the brand will have to replace two-thirds of their champions in roughly a week, which is never easy. Still, after promoting Tiffany Stratton to the moon in 2023 on commercials for the USA Networks, it looks like fans will get to see WWE’s developmental system at work right before their eyes.