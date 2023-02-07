After watching his ward, Baron Corbin, drop a stunner to Dexter Lumis in a match on RAW, John “Bradshaw” Layfield let it be known that he’d had just about enough of the man he was calling a “Modern-day Wrestling God.”

Walking to the back looking completely dejected, Corbin mentioned that the duo would do better next time, to which JBL completely snapped.

“We? There ain’t no we,” JBL said. “I headlined WrestleMania, I sold out arenas all over the world, I was must-watch television. You are channel-changing television. That sound you hear when you get into the ring? That’s remote controls around the world changing the channel to watch anything but you. And I don’t give a d*mn about you. I give a d*mn that my Hall of Fame legacy, my Championship-ladened career has lost all credibility because of you. ‘Modern Wrestling God?’ I tell you what you need, not some cute little shirt but a red nose and floppy shoes because you are a clown. You do not belong near me.”

“John, where is this coming from? Corbin asked. “I can do better!”

“You can’t polish a turd,” JBL concluded. “I tried.”

Well folks, it’s official: JBL-Corbin is officially done in WWE, and after a few highlights but a load of low lights, one of the crowds’ least favorite acts will go their separate ways. For Corbin’s sake, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to living in the production truck eating canned food he smashes open on the sidewalk, but then again, that really isn’t JBL’s problem anymore.