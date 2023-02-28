The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship was first won in February of 2019, when The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection, Bayley and Sasha Banks, won the newly christened straps in a Tag Team Elimination Chamber match in Houston, Texas. Since then, 17 different teams have held the straps, with the title famously being vacant from May through August of 2022 due to Naomi and Banks walking out of the company, but on the final edition of RAW during the month of February, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company made history by giving the strap to a Hall of Famer in Lita, who won the belt with Becky Lynch from Damage CTRL.

That’s right, though Bayley tried to do her Bayley thing and interfere in the match, attempting to mess with Lita’s finisher after hitting IYO SKY with a Twist of Fate in the middle of the ring, who but Trish Stratis emerged from the back to even the odds and set the “Queen of Extreme” up for the Litasault for the 1-2-3. Lita and Lynch, Bextreme, if you will, are now the champs; Damage CTRL have lost the belts they almost never defended, and now, fans will have to see where things go from here, as the duo will almost certainly work a match at WrestleMania 39 and it’s anyone’s guess as to who they will face off against, as anyone from Damage CTRL, to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, or even something a bit out of left field like Bayley and a returning Mercedes Moné is suddenly on the table.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keep an eye on this one, folks; things are going to get really interesting over the final month before “The Showcase of the Immortals.”