Though she wasn’t booked for the Elimination Chamber, Bayley still made her way up to Canada to give WWE fans a celebration of her Damage CTRL friends, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Discussing their collective accomplishments on the Raw return of Ding Dong, Hello! – the second DDH of 2023 after debuting the show on NXT in a segment that broke up Toxic Attraction – things were going well enough for the heelish trio before “The Man,” Becky Lynch, emerged from the back to rain on Bayley’s parade once more.

Exchanging barbs with her long-time foe, Lynch assured Bayley that she did not come alone, as who but Lita, the woman who neutralized Damage CTRL on the Orlando edition of RAW, joined the six-time champion on her walk down the ramp and into the ring. Standing down their three foes, Lynch and Lita talked some smack of their own before formally declaring that they’re better off working as a team than apart, with a chance to become champions once more an easier proposition if they simply topple Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts.

Well, well, well, now that’s interesting indeed; with no clear path to WrestleMania 39 for a match against either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch may have found a very interesting way to keep herself relevant, become a champion once more – alongside a legend no less – and most importantly of all, put one over Bayley, which seems like one of “The Man’s” favorite hobbies. All things considered, next week’s RAW is going to be fascinating.