A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a decisive win over Chelsea Green before having a very strange interaction with Asuka after the match, Bianca Belair caught up with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk to discuss her bizarre relationship with “The Emperess of Tomorrow.”

“I’m really just trying to figure out what’s going on,” Bianca Belair said. “I mean, Asuka came out and helped me last week, she came and helped me this week. I mean, as much as I appreciate her support, I would rather have her competition, I mean, we do have WrestleMania coming up, but I mean, she gave me a surprise, got green mist on my title, stained it, it’s all on me. It’s just, disrespectful, that’s what I think about it.”

When Kelley mentioned that there seemed to be mutual respect the week before, Belair acknowledged that.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I mean, I thought so too,” Belair added. “I learned something new today, and now we have to go and have this tag match and tag team together against Chelsea and Carmella? Who booked this tag match? I’m ready to focus on WrestleMania, we’re losing sight here, so let’s talk about it. Yes, I’m on the cusp of being three-peat at WrestleMania, and if I win at WrestleMania I will be a week shy of being the longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion, so I would say Asuka reminded me of what’s at stake here tonight. So, after I tag team with Asuka, it’s on at WrestleMania. And I said what I said.”

Can Asuka use her match with Belair to get even further in her head? Probably so, but with Bianca Belair’s eyes back on the prize, that might be easier said than done.