After becoming the fastest-ever eliminated woman in the history of the Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green was not happy, so much so that she wanted to speak to the manager of WWE, which I guess is Adam Pearce, on the following RAW in order to make things right. Largely requesting fairly normal stuff, swiss chocolates, her own dressing room, etc., Green mentioned a desire to wrestle in Orlando on the following edition of RAW; a request she expected to be honored the following week.

While Pearce didn’t initially look prepared, he pivoted in a hurry, and while he couldn’t get Green in the Elimination Chamber following Carmela locking up the final spot in her own match, he did get the “Hot Mess” a match in front of her new hometown… against Asuka.

Yeah, even though Green did get a few moments of offense in the match, the “Murder Clown” clearly got the best of the match and left Pearce with an even bigger problem on his hands moving forward. But before Pearce could deal with the wrath of Green, she first stopped by RAW Talk to give an earful to Cathy Kelley, who didn’t have a single thing to do with her loss.

“First of all, all those people out there came to see me, came to see Chelsea Green,” Green said. “What have I got so far from this? Huh? I did not even get an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, and then you’re gonna throw me out there to that? This goes against all my personal rules and regulations, and I promise you, not only will I be speaking to your manager, I’ll be speaking to her manager, and his manager and your manager over there too. Everyone, everyone is going to have to deal with the consequences of tonight.”

Is Green going to politic her way to the top one manager at a time? Only time will tell, but after a failed first tenure on SmackDown that was ended via injury, it’s clear her WWE re-launch is already off to a swimming start.