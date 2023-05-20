A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After officially making his in-ring debut on the previous edition of Smackdown, securing the 1-2-3 victory on Baron Corbin in near-record time, Cameron Grimes was feeling pretty darn good. After spending the entire first third of 2023 off of television following a successful run in developmental, Grimes was back, and the entire WWE Universe got to see what he could do very quickly with his signature maneuver, the Cave-In, in front of a receptive Greensboro crowd.

Sitting down for a quick hitter with Megan Morant on SmackDown, Grimes noted that while he was beyond stoked to secure a win over Corbin, it’s only the beginning of his WWE career.

“Megan Morant, if you would have told me that my name, Cameron Grimes, would have been associated with one of the fastest victories in WWE history, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Grimes said. “You know, being here on SmackDown, it feels like I’m living the dream. Now I know I made a huge splash last week with how quickly I beat Baron Corbin, but that’s not gonna stop me from being determined and being focused and going straight to the top. Actually, Megan, you know where I wanna go? I wanna go to the moon!”

Where does Cameron Grimes go from here? Does he try to defeat Corbin in four seconds? Three seconds? Two? Or maybe he moves on to another challenger, taking out someone like Ashonte “Thee” Adonis as he runs through the members of Hit Row? Fans will see soon enough, but before they do, get on the Grimes-wagon soon, because I hear it’s heading #ToTheMoon.