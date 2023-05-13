A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After being drafted onto Smackdown with the final pick in the 2023 WWE Draft, Cameron Grimes has been itching to show off his newly rebuilt physique, his great on-mic abilities, and tout his success as a cryptocurrency investor, with Baron Corbin stepping up to serve as his first challenger on the man roster.

Taking the ring after a pair of impressive efforts to decide on the finals of the SmackDown side of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion bracket, Corbin requested a microphone to give Grimes a message about his in-ring future.

“Well, well, well, look everybody, it’s Cameron Grimes, SmackDown’s very last pick in the draft,” Corbin said. “Look, I’m surprised that you showed up, that takes guts, and I get it; you’re trying to make a name for yourself, but understand this, in about two minutes, you’re gonna be flat on your back wishing you were back in NXT.”

When the bell rang, Grimes went on to hit a Cave In, his signature finish maneuver, and in roughly seven seconds, give or take, the newest member of SmackDown secured one heck of a “name-making” finish on one of the least liked men in WWE. Corbin popped up looking shocked, Grimes left the ring celebrating his win, and WWE started the main roster run of one of its newest Superstars off in an impressive manner, securing one of the quickest wins in the promotion’s history. For better or worse – exclusively worse for Corbin – it looks like Grimes’ run on SmackDown is going to be as fun as his efforts down in developmental.