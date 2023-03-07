WWE’s Chad Gable does not like Baron Corbin. Though it feels like distant history now, the leader of the Alpha Academy was initially given the horrible “Shorty G” moniker by the now-friendless former king, and that moniker weighed down his career for literally years, with the Olympic athlete still attempting to recover to this very day.

So naturally, when Gable was able to secure a two-minute win over Corbin on RAW, he was pretty darn excited about it, so much so that he and his “number one guy,” Otis, caught up with Cathy Kelley backstage on RAW Talk to bask in his glory.

“Ah, how am I feeling?” Gable asked. “Let me tell you something, on an average day, think about it, in the life of Chad Gable, with a master’s degree, an Olympic pedigree, all that stuff, an average day in my life is like the best day you could imagine in your life. So today, is a great day in my life, so imagine how that would be in your life. Not only did I make Baron Corbin tap, but consider this revenge for that clown show of a name he tried to give me a few years ago. Short… I’m not even gonna say it, okay? All that needs to be known is that I got my payback just like I said I would and this is slowly becoming the year of Chad Gable, thank you!”

Kelley then, enthusiastically, asked Otis about the prospects of being scouted by the Maximum Male Models and how he could fit into the group moving forward. Unsurprisingly, the man Maxxine Dupri described as “the ugly one” had a different opinion on the opportunity than Otisse.

“So what’s going through my head and body as a beefcake man is that yes, I have not text or the voicemail from the Maximum Male Models and Maxxine Dupri, she a very pretty lady, so if she sees in me to have some sort of juicy body, well I guess I gotta pose,” Otis replied.

“Okay, okay, let’s not ask him too much about what’s going through his head, okay?” Gable added. “You confuse a man like this. I know how to coach my athlete, alright? He doesn’t need to be modeling, he doesn’t need to be posing, he doesn’t need to be greasing up, alright. I’ll take care of him.”

Is Otis going to leave The Alpha Academy to maximize his opportunities elsewhere? Will Gable have to find a new schtick, maybe going down to NXT to look for new recruits and potentially form a feud with Andre Chase and Chase U? Or will Otis stay loyal and the back-and-forth between the two teams will grow more and more entertaining moving forward? Fans will have to wait and see.

Chad Gable has found a new life in WWE thanks to Triple H.

Under Vince McMahon’s booking, Gable was more or less a joke. He was used as a punching bag far more often than a respected setup man, and his run as “Shorty G” will forever go down as one of the more unusual booking choices of the last decade.

Fortunately, Mr. McMahon isn’t booking WWE shows anymore, his son-in-law is, and according to Gable in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has made the Northern Michigan University alumni feel valued for the first time in a long time.

“I think we’ve seen since Hunter took over, and thankfully, for my sake, he does really appreciate the wrestling side of what we do. I think he sees that in me,” Gable said. “I think he sees me as a valuable go-to guy that he can depend on when he needs a quality match out of whoever. Which, to me is really gratifying to know that I can be looked upon like that from somebody, not only just fans, but someone like Hunter, who is in the position he is. So it’s been rewarding. It’s been nice to be very busy and kind of feel very useful over the past six months because a lot of times in the past, it hasn’t been that way. So yeah, it’s been a good period.”

When asked about which performers Gable would like to wrestle moving forward, the former American Alpha member named three marquee foes he’d like to tussle with but not before comparing himself to none other than “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

“Fortunately, like I said, over the past six months, I’ve had the chance to mix it up with a lot of great guys in singles matches, too. So, I do want to take advantage of this opportunity as a singles guy to wrestle. I haven’t gotten up against guys like Seth and some of our upper-echelon guys,” said Gable. “A lot of people would be intimidated by Brock. I think I could bring something special to a match [with] Brock. You used to see a guy like Daniel Bryan bring special nuances to matches with certain opponents very specific to them. I think I carry that same quality or have the ability to. So, a guy like Brock and a guy like Bobby Lashley, who I’ve had short matches with, but I feel like I could really get a lot out of all these guys in lengthy programs. So yeah, there’s a lot.”

Is Gable the new Danial Bryan/Bryan Danielson of WWE? Eh, not really, but he is a fantastic setup guy who can have a good match with just about anybody and have fantastic matches with great opponents, as he showed firsthand in his match against Cody Rhodes on RAW.