A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

And last but not least, in the sixth round of Day 2, the 10th overall round if you count the first four rounds and 16 acts picked on Day 1, JBL and Teddy Long announced the final four selections in the 2023 WWE Draft, filling out the RAW and SmackDown rosters before WWE announces the free agent signings on RAW Talk after the show.

First off the board was the final male tag team selected in the draft, The Alpha Academy, who will join the WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, on the Red Brand. Fortunately for Otis, he will be reunited with Maxxine Dupri, who was selected to RAW alongside the rest of the Maximum Male Models, but then again, that might be more of a curse for Chad Gable, who wants to keep his number one guy to himself.

Next came the first real twist of the round, when Rick Boogs, as a solo act, came off the board, going to SmackDown while his tag team partner, Elias, remained on the board. Will Elias land on SmackDown too? Fans will have to tune into RAW Talk to find out, but this is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Finally, with the last two picks in the draft, both JBL and Long returned to NXT to send a few more stars to the moon… or should I say to the main roster, with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter joining the rapidly reforming women’s division on RAW and Cameron Grimes leaving Main Event behind to become a SmackDown Superstar as Mr. Irrelevant.