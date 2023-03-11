A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Sheamus and Drew McIntyre entered the ring for the opening contest of SmackDown, both men had one thing and one thing only on their minds: winning the right to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. Now granted, it wasn’t going to come easy, as they had three other men, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Xavier Woods in the ring vying for that very same goal, but at the end of the day, no other members of the match had as much individual success as the men formerly known as “The Banger Bros,” so it really shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise that the match came down to the duo.

What was surprising, however, was how the match’s finish was booked, as, after arguing over who should secure the pin and thus punch their ticket to WrestleMania, both McIntyre, and Sheamus got the pin simultaneously and they were both named winners of the Fatal Fiveway.

Needless to say, this didn’t sit too well with GUNTHER, who was promised one challenger, not two, but fortunately, Adam Pearce came up with a creative solution on the spot to make everyone happy: sudden death.

That’s right, on the next edition of SmackDown, Sheamus, and McIntyre will duke it out for the hundred-somethingth time to decide on who will stand opposite GUNTHER at the “Showcase of Immortals.” Will that sit well with Sheamus and McIntyre? Only time will tell, but it sure looks like their truce is about to come to an end.