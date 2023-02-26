Drew McIntyre hasn’t been a champion in WWE since February of 2021, or, as most of his fans would put it, is too darn long.

He’s challenged for titles, mind you, the most prolific of which came at Clash at the Castle on his home Isle of Wales, but for as long as Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, McIntyre has been out of the championship circle and forced to watch from the outside looking in as both a solo act and a tag teamed with SHEAMUS.

Fortunately, McIntyre has found another way to win a championship in the Reign of Roman, and he doesn’t even have to take a shot at “The Tribal Chief.”

After emerging from the back to watch the opening match between Imperium, GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vincci, Drew McIntyre was invited onto the SmackDown Lowdown to discuss his intentions with Megan Morant and left a short, sweet message to a certain IC Champion.

“It’s five weeks until WrestleMania,” GUNTHER said. “I want GUNTHER, and I want the Intercontinental Championship.”

Oh snap, after months of lobbying for a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, is GUNTHER about to lose his strap to “The Scottish Warrior?” Or wait, what if GUNTHER does, in fact, lose the strap but only so he can then feud with Cody Rhodes, who has suggested he would like to feud with “The Ring General,” a feud WWE already hinted at in the final moments of the 2023 Royal Rumble? Goodness, this could be very interesting indeed.