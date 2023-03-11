My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

The Undertaker’s WWE WrestleMania winning streak was one of the greatest accomplishments in wrestling history. What started as The Undertaker racking up a few wins at WrestleMania turned into something that became a massive part of the show. Fans would speculate who would step up to face The Undertaker each year.

The Undertaker would defeat any superstar that tried to step up year after year. Whether it was a title match, retirement match, Hell in a Cell match, or a regular singles match, The Undertaker won them all. Eventually, fans started to believe the streak would never be broken, and they were perfectly fine with that.

On April 6, 2014, the unthinkable happened. Controversially, Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker and conquered his WrestleMania winning streak, leaving his record at 21-1. This was one of the most shocking moments in professional wrestling history. The silence from the crowd after the ref made the three count was unlike anything I have ever seen. Nothing but pure shock was on the faces of WWE fans as the camera showed the crowd. This was a moment where you remember where you were, who you were with, and what you were doing when this happened.

Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable by ending The Undertaker’s streak, but was he the right guy to do it? WWE took advantage of Lesnar’s victory and set him up for a monster run over the next few years. Since WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar has been nearly untouchable. The issue is Brock Lesnar was already a proven star. WWE could have pulled off this monster run with or without having him defeating The Undertaker. This win made Lesnar more of a threat than ever before, but WWE could’ve had someone else benefit from the win more. Here are three superstars who could have ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar.

Bray Wyatt

From the jump, Bray Wyatt was being compared to The Undertaker. Their characters weren’t the exact same, but there were similarities. Bray Wyatt has had a few nicknames during his time in WWE, but for a while, he was calling himself the “New Face of Fear.” As The Undertaker began to slow down and wasn’t competing full-time anymore, Bray Wyatt stepped up as the new spooky, creepy guy on the roster.

A win over The Undertaker would have been an ultimate passing of the torch moment. Bray Wyatt’s character would have benefitted immensely from defeating The Undertaker, and his career would’ve skyrocketed. They did have a match at WrestleMania the year after The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar, but Wyatt couldn’t pick up the victory. If Bray Wyatt was the one to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, I guarantee his first run in WWE would have gone a lot differently.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s a shame that Roman Reigns beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 means nothing. Nobody cares about that match or even discusses it. WWE pulled the trigger on this way too late. Reigns was in the midst of a push that fans didn’t care about or want at all. The Undertaker was old and could not wrestle as he used to years ago. This match was never going to work.

That said, it would’ve meant a lot more if The Undertaker was unbeaten up to this point. Everybody and their mother knew Roman Reigns was defeating The Undertaker. The Undertaker had nearly nothing left in the tank, and Roman Reigns was the top guy in the company. If The Undertaker were still undefeated, fans would’ve been torn in deciding who they think would win. Roman Reigns is the top guy, but will WWE actually end The Undertaker’s streak? That would’ve made the match feel so much more important.

Hear me out. John Cena defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania would be the same as Brock Lesnar defeating him. They’re both megastars who don’t need the win. I understand, but this would have been the best opportunity to turn John Cena heel. This match would have had to take place while John Cena was still a full-time performer because it wouldn’t work if he weren’t. If WWE had John Cena defeat The Undertaker during his run when fans were heavily booing him, this would’ve generated an unthinkable amount of heel heat.

Fans would be so upset that not only The Undertaker lost at WrestleMania, but John Cena was the one to defeat him. This would’ve been the start of an ultimate heel run for John Cena, and I believe this could have been the best version of John Cena. Like Bray Wyatt, Cena did have a match with The Undertaker, but it wasn’t memorable. It was a quick match that didn’t feel as important as it should have. Regardless, I believe John Cena would have been a fantastic option to end The Undertaker’s streak if WWE ever decided they wanted to turn him heel.

Those are three superstars who I believe could have ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. As I mentioned earlier, WWE made the most of Brock Lesnar’s win over The Undertaker and made it feel important. Still, these superstars could have benefitted more from ending The Undertaker’s streak.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!