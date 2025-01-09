When Hulk Hogan made his appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere, he was booed (heavily).

Apparently, this reaction was unexpected by WWE and Hogan alike. Fightful Select reports that WWE was planning on having Hogan for several appearances to promote his new beer brand (Patreon subscription required). However, this reaction may change things.

According to their report, Hogan was “surprised and disappointed” by the WWE Universe's reaction to his appearance. It doesn't sound like he took it too hard, though. Going forward, the company may “consider the context in which he is used,” per the report.

Hulk Hogan getting booed on WWE RAW on Netflix

Ahead of RAW on Netflix premiere's main event, Hogan was brought out with Jimmy Hart. He wore a tank top with his brand, Real American Beer, on it. He eventually tore it off to reveal a shirt, which read “Netflix Goes RAW.”

Despite his best efforts, the crowd was relentless with their boos. It was arguably as loud as the reactions Dominik Mysterio, an on-screen heel, receives. He is usually drowned out whenever he tries to talk on the microphone. Somehow, this was worse.

It would be surprising to see WWE try to use Hogan in a position like this again. He may be a legend of the business, but his time has passed. Clearly, the WWE Universe is over his gimmick, which was popular in the '80s.

The big premiere

On January 6, 2025, WWE's flagship program, Monday Night RAW, premiered on Netflix. It was the first episode to air on the streaming service as a part of the blockbuster deal.

The first episode was a star-studded affair. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started the show before Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa had a match.

John Cena then started his farewell tour by cutting a promo. During the promo, he declared that he would take part in the Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1.

Rhea Ripely and Liv Morgan ended their feud with a match for the Women's World Championship. After months of chasing the championship that she relinquished due to injury, Ripley finally regained the Women's World Championship. Afterward, WWE legend The Undertaker came out to give Ripley his seal of approval.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre also had a match, which the former won. Uso came to the ring accompanied by Travis Scott. He won by rolling up McIntyre for the pin.

In the main event, CM Punk and Seth Rollins had their highly-anticipated match. They have been delivering heated promos for weeks, and they finally got to have an official bout. Ultimately, Punk won after hitting two consecutive Go to Sleeps on Rollins.