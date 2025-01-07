After rolling up to the Intuit Dome with a “MAGA Powers” shirt to show support for the president-elect and his vice president, Hulk Hogan appeared on the third hour of RAW‘s Netflix debut in front of some 17,000 fans in notoriously liberal Los Angeles, California to promote his new beer, Real American Beer, which is now an official sponsor of WWE.

How did the crowd greet the former World Champion nicknamed Hollywood in WCW? Well, they booed him to the point where even Netflix's own closed captioning system pointed it out for the world to see.

Yikes, that is not a good look for WWE, Netflix, or anyone involved, is it?

After turning RAW‘s Netflix debut into half Premium Live Event, half movie premier, fresh with celebrity guests, a red carpet, and cross-brand promotions for comedy specials and wrestling shows alike, the idea of getting as many stars from all over the WWE Universe was clearly a priority for WWE. They had Paul “Triple H” Levesque open the show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cut a babyface promo that acknowledged Cody Rhodes as a friend, instead of a foe, and John Cena declared for the Royal Rumble, but Hogan's appearance? Well, he seemed more interested in talking beer, with Jimmy Hart by his side like he used to back in the glory days of WWF.

Did the fans in LA simply feel pandered to, booing Hogan for going full-on huckster while looking to line his pockets? Or could it instead be the series of actions Hogan has done in the years since his MTV Show, Hogan Knows Best, went off the air, from the accusations that eventually led to his lawsuit against Gawker to his appearance at the Republic National Convention, which made wrestling political in a way many across the political spectrum found unsavory? Either way, if WWE wants to use Hogan again in the future, which, based on the commercial for the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, they absolutely are, they may want to do a backstage segment or give him something more to do than sell beer… unless he did have something more to do on RAW and the segment was cut short.