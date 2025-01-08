Upon its big debut on Netflix, WWE Monday Night RAW dethroned the newly-debuted Squid Game Season 2.

Forbes reports that WWE's RAW on Netflix debut has topped the chart upon its premiere in America, dethroning Squid Game Season 2. The second season of Squid Game premiered on December 26, 2024.

This is great news for Netflix, who struck a deal with WWE worth over $5 billion for RAW. Every episode of the weekly program will air on the streaming service.

Still, Squid Game Season 2 is doing fine. Forbes notes that Netflix still hasn't released the number from its debut week, but it's the follow-up to one of the streaming service's biggest series ever. So, it probably still had a great premiere week on top.

Also, WWE was assisted by the star-studded card. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started the show. Other superstars, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley, also appeared.

The stars were out for the show. Gabriel Iglesias, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, and Nikki Garcia (better known as Nikki Bella during her time in WWE) were present for the show.

WWE's Monday Night RAW Netflix premiere

On January 6, 2025, WWE kicked off its Netflix era. The first episode of Monday Night RAW premiered on the streaming service in front of millions of households.

After The Rock's opening promo, a “Tribal Combat” match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa — the match ended with Reigns regaining the Ula Fala from Sikoa. The likes of Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes all got involved in the match.

Right after, Rhea Ripley faced Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. Ripley had been chasing the title for months since she relinquished it in April 2024. After several months of chasing Morgan, Ripley finished the story and won the title back.

The third singles match of the night was between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre. To the surprise of many, Uso pulled off the win. He rolled McIntyre up for the pin despite being dominated for most of the match.

The main event was the highly-anticipated match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. They went back and forth, hitting each other's signature moves.

Ultimately, Punk came out on top. He hit two Go to Sleeps in succession to put Rollins down for the count. However, it only looks to be the beginning of their feud. WWE will likely run that match back in the near future.