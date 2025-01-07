Finally, the premiere of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix has arrived, opening with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's highly-anticipated return.

But the whole card was stacked. Roman Reigns wrestled on free TV for the first time in years, and CM Punk and Seth Rollins had the first singles match of their feud. And Rhea Ripley finally got a chance to reclaim the Women's World Championship.

WWE pulled out all of the stops for their RAW debut on Netflix — Travis Scott even made an appearance — but it wasn't perfect. Some segments didn't hit the mark, and other matches fell flat.

The Rock's promo was… weird

To start the show, The Rock made his return to WWE and cut a promo on RAW during the Netflix premiere. While some expected this to finally follow up on the Bad Blood moment, it didn't.

During the promo, The Rock acknowledged both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. However, he spoke highly of both of them. It then became clear that this was Dwayne Johnson, member of the TKO Group Holdings board of directors and not the “Final Boss.”

Still, it was an odd choice to have him hug Rhodes unless WWE never plans on having them cross paths again. I am still holding out hope that The Rock will face Reigns at WrestleMania 41, but this knocked my confidence level down a little.

Perhaps a double turn is still due. The Rock did come back out after Reigns' match against Solo Sikoa, seemingly acknowledging the “Only Tribal Chief.” He could eye that title come WrestleMania.

Grade: D+

Roman Reigns ends this chapter of the Bloodline's story

The result: Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa

A matchup between Reigns and Sikoa for the Ula Fala feels PLE-worthy. Clearly, WWE wanted to stack their RAW Netflix debut card. The matchup, which had a “Tribal Combat” stipulation, kicked off the card.

As for the match, it was what was expected. Bloodline matches are usually slow builds to a cameo-filled crescendo. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu ganged up on Reigns before Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso evened the odds.

The biggest twist was Kevin Owens' involvement. He came in out of nowhere to hit a Stunner on Reigns. Of course, Rhodes came out to save Reigns and thwart Owens' attack.

Reigns got the win after hitting a Spear on Sikoa. Despite not being a PLE, this felt like the end of Sikoa and Reigns' story. It remains to be seen where the new Bloodline will go now that Reigns has the Ula Fala.

Grade: A

John Cena tempers expectations for WWE farewell tour

Right after the first match, John Cena came out to start his WWE farewell tour on RAW. His promo was heartfelt as he acknowledged that this would be his last time in the ring in Los Angeles, California.

Perhaps it was a tad disappointing that no one interrupted him or challenged him to an impromptu match. Developments on his upcoming feuds and plans for the farewell tour will have to wait to develop, I suppose.

The promo did the job, but nothing more. Hopefully, his next appearance will include some action. At least he declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

Grade: C+

Rhea Ripley (finally) ends Liv Morgan feud and regains the Women's World Championship

The result: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to become the new Women's World Championship

Since Rhea Ripley returned from injury to confront Liv Morgan in July 2024, WWE has been telling the story of her title chase after relinquishing it on RAW. After several matches, she has finally won the Women's World Championship back from Morgan.

Ripley and Morgan have good chemistry — the latter's small stature makes her a perfect opponent for the Eradicator to throw around.

She hit two emphatic Riptides to put Morgan away. After the match, Dominik Mysterio, her former on-screen romantic partner, tried to rejoin her. She responded with a low blow and a Riptide.

The match quality was that of a PLE match. The outcome was the icing on the cake, as it was time to end the chase. Both Superstars can finally move on to greener pastures.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre was a RAW match

The result: Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre

While some of the matches on WWE's RAW Netflix premiere could have been on a PLE, the same could not be said of Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre.

The match was fine — it did pick up towards the end. Maybe the expectations were too high for them to deliver (this was an episode of Monday Night RAW, after all).

Still, they probably could have held off on this match until next week's RAW or the next Saturday Night's Main Event. I suspect WWE just wanted Uso to do his signature entrance during the Netflix premiere.

The finish was also surprising. Uso rolled up McIntyre for the win, indicating that their feud may have more legs. Perhaps they will have their second match at the next Saturday Night's Main Event.

Grade: D

Why did WWE bring Hulk Hogan out?

After the disappointing Uso vs. McIntyre match, the WWE Universe was even more disappointed when Hulk Hogan came out. It's unclear why he was brought out — perhaps he was promoting his beer brand.

Despite his best efforts, which consisted of Hogan pulling out his catchphrases from the '80s with half the power, the crowd booed him (and loud). It was incredibly awkward and excruciating to watch.

Hopefully, this is the last time WWE brings him out for a while. The WWE doesn't need legends like Hogan to come out and play their greatest hits, especially when it's Hogan.

Grade: F

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins steals the show

The result: CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins

The best match of the night was undoubtedly CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. While Rollins hasn't been the same since his various knee injuries, he came out hot against Punk.

These two were dead set on stealing the show — and they did exactly that. Rollins' intensity was matched by Punk's experience. It made for an interesting chess match that could have gone either way.

Punk ultimately won after hitting two Go to Sleeps on Rollins. I'm not usually a fan of wrestlers using each other's signature moves, but Punk is the master at it. Rollins may have hit better Go to Sleeps than Punk.

It wasn't a technical masterpiece, but it was never going to be. Punk and Rollins' sole mission was to hit each other with their best shot.

This feels like the start of a long feud between the two. I can't imagine WWE will let Punk and Rollins go their separate ways as we head into WrestleMania season. Expect Rollins to cost Punk the Royal Rumble on February 1.

Grade: A+