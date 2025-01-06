A new era has arrived as WWE Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix with a new stage. Finally, it looks like the company is going to switch it up from the usual format.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted a video on social media showing the preparation for the big show. The inside of the Intuit Dome is shown as the WWE crew is setting up the stage. Very quick glimpses of the new setup are shown towards the end of the video.

The stage still retains the LED boards that have become staples of WWE stages. However, it is noticeably shorter than the previous entrance stages.

Expand Tweet

They also tweaked the announce table. It looks like it will no longer be right at ringside in its traditional spot. It also ooks like the announcers will now be standing while calling the action.

Additionally, WWE looks like they will use the wraparound LED board in the rafters of the Intuit Dome for the RAW premiere episode. That should give everyone in the arena a clear view of the action.

What remains to be seen is the ringside area. Will WWE still use the LED boards around the barricades at ringside? And will the red ropes return? Fans will find out when RAW premieres on Netflix at 8 pm ET on January 6, 2025.

WWE Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix

After almost two consecutive decades on USA Network, WWE's RAW will move to Netflix. It is the latest live-streaming endeavor from the streaming service, which previously housed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and two NFL games on Christmas Day.

It will be a star-studded affair. John Cena will kick off his farewell tour on the first RAW episode on Netflix. Additionally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed that he will be at the show as well.

As for the matches, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will battle in “Tribal Combat” for the Ula Fala. CM Punk and Seth Rollins will finally face each other in their first singles match since the former's WWE return. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will also face for the Women's World Championship.

There will be other matches and segments as well. Logan Paul will make his return from paternity leave after missing the last four months of action. Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre will also have a match.

This is the start of a new era for WWE. It is an exciting time for the ever-growing company. Fans can watch it all go down live on January 6.