After attending the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to WWE when Monday Night RAW debuts on Netflix.

Ahead of the blockbuster episode, which will take place on January 6, 2025, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, The Rock shared a video. In it, he talked about his position in the Bloodline as the High Chief Seiuli. Towards the end of the video, January 6, 2025, was shown, indicating that he will be at RAW's Netflix premiere. His caption also confirmed his plans.

“Besides my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor[s] of my life,” his post began. “I gave my word and made my commitment 20 years ago to His Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili and to our people of Samoa that I would ‘leave my boyish ways behind' (well, I try [laughing emoji]) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit.”

He then said that he “can't wait to soon return back home to Samoa.” First, though, The Rock will return to WWE as the Netflix era begins.

The Rock concluded his caption by saying that WWE's RAW debut on Netflix will be dedicated to the High Chief Peter Maivia, Lia Maivia, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson, and all the other ancestors in the Bloodline.

What will the “Final Boss,” The Rock, do at WWE's RAW Netflix debut?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's “Final Boss” WWE persona was born in 2024. He returned to the company to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL.

After Cody Rhodes, the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner, seemingly gave his WrestleMania match to The Rock, he changed his mind. The Rock then birthed the “Final Boss” character, which incorporates real-life elements. In real life, Johnson is a part of TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors.

This new corrupt version of The Rock teamed with Reigns at WrestleMania XL. They took on Rhodes and Seth Rollins during the first night of WrestleMania XL.

The next night, Rhodes took on Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite interference from The Rock and others, Rhodes prevailed. He has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since.

At the Bad Blood PLE in October 2024, The Rock returned to WWE. He silently confronted Reigns and Rhodes, who teamed together to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of the new Bloodline.