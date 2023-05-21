A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a win over The Usos on SmackDown, the lWO, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, were feeling good; their tag team had been validated, their string of losses was dashed, and they landed a W versus arguably the greatest WWE tag team of all time.

Sitting down for an interview with Megan Morant on on the SmackDown LowDown, Mysterio and Escobar described their delight in securing the dub, and what it could mean for their future.

“Yeah, you know what?” Mysterio asked. “We were having a conversation about this prior to our match, saying that arguably, thw rod on the street is that The Usos could be the greatest tag team ever. Well today, after we got that W, I think people can think otherwise.”

“I told you Rey,” Escobar said. “I told him Megan. And I had to disagree with you on this one. I agree with you on everything else but like I said before, Latinos around the world, out there struggling, fighting every day, LWO is that hope for them. That’s what we represent. And I told you you’re a Hall of Famer, maybe one day I will be one too. But tonight, Megan, we proved a point: that the LWO means something.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“And that all started with this, a mask that you gave me. And today, I’m sure of this. This is the light and the hope of all my Latinos out there. Do you feel it? Because I feel it.”

“Megan,” Mysterio said. “We do this for our people. Every struggling Latino out there that is working for a better living. That’s what we represent in the LWO.”

Are Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar destined for a prolific run as a tag team? Only time will tell, but landing a win over The Usos is an honor for any team, so they should be ecstatic either way.