Dominik Mysterio is one of the most polarizing performers in the WWE.

To some, he’s an insanely compelling performer who can turn a crowd nuclear with a snap of his fingers and a compelling manager for Rhea Ripley who is willing to make himself look ridiculous in order to get a massive pop. And to others? Well, he’s Dominik Mysterio, the 26-year-old San Diego native who isn’t very good in the ring, gets overwhelmed far too often, and goes after the sort of cheap heat that would make even MJF blush.

Regardless of which side of the Mysterio divide you fall on, in the opinion of Santos Escobar, you have to give one thing to Dominik, he was born with the right dad, as his “nepo baby” status is a big reason why he currently works for WWE.

“A lot of potential. I’ve been working with him for two months now, almost three months, singles matches here and there,” Escobar told Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over podcast via Fightful. “I think the best way for a fighter to evolve is fighting and Dom is doing that, he’s fighting, he’s getting better. Will he get to the same position where his dad is? I don’t know, that depends entirely on him. He was thrown at this [at the start of his career], he wasn’t ready. But here’s the thing, he’s got something that not many people have and that’s the Rey Mysterio genetics. He’s got the charisma inside him. Now, we hate him, we really hate him. I can’t stress that enough. That means he’s doing something right, that’s when you realize he’s learning. The more he keeps doing this, the more he will learn and the more he will reach that point where everyone will unanimously say that he’s ready.”

Jeez, you have to give it to Escobar, he has absolutely no chill; even when he’s giving the younger Mysterio a compliment, he still goes to great lengths to note that not only he, but most of the WWE Universe hate the second-generation WWE star. Still, even if Dom got lucky in the genetics department, he’s still found a way to wield it, which is a skill in and of itself.

Paul Sheer’s family was torn apart by Dominik Mysterio.

While Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio are currently entrenched in one of the most compelling storylines in all of WWE, some folks, specifically children and non-fans, have had trouble decerning the difference between reality and Kayfabe, with multi-hyphenate entertainer Paul Sheer noted how the angle has “caused an emotional break” in his family.

“Rey Mysterio has been wrestling for decades, and Rey has a son,” Sheer said. “And they go through the timeline, they play this on the screen to get the whole backstory. And Rey’s son starts to wrestle. Then Rey’s son and Rey start to become a tag team, and they’re doing amazing. But then some witchy woman and her devil crew come over and brainwash Rey Mysterio’s son and turn him against his dad.

“Now my kids are in awe; what is going on? Why is this dude turning against his dad? And they’re like, ‘that will never happen to us, Dad, ever, alright?’ And I’m like ‘no,’ and then my so is like crying, my older son is like ‘I can’t believe he would fight his son, I can’t believe it’ and he was like ‘I don’t ever want to turn on you, Dad.’ And then we have the drive home, and they’ve bought into it so much that they won’t even believe me that it’s fake.

“Now when we get home, they’re like ‘show mom the TikTok, show mom the TikTok,’ and I’m like ‘I don’t want to show mom the TikTok,’ but then June watches it, and June, who I think knows wrestling is fake, says, ‘huh? What?’ and now June’s upset about the son, and everyone in my house is crying about Rey Mysterio and his son.”

Now, for wrestling fans who read the “dirt sheets,” follow all of their favorite performers on social media, and keep up with all of the podcast appearances both worked and shot, Sheer’s story is pretty funny, but of the 80,000-plus fans who filed into SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39, where sheer presumably took his kids to see Rey and Dom duke it out, it must have been a pretty wild experience to see a father and son fight like that. Even if WWE really pushes for the 18-49 demographic, there’s a reason why WWE hasn’t returned to TV14, as they have a slew of kid fans who look up to Superstars like superheroes.