After officially making up as a trio on the go-home edition of SmackDown before Crown Jewel, The Original Bloodline took the ring against The Bloodline 2.0 in Saudi Arabia in the opening match, and believe you me, the WWE crowd loved every second of it… except when something good happened for Solo Sikoa.

That's right, both Roman Reigns and Jey Uso received incredible reactions from the crowd; fans oohed and aahed at every twist and turn, from Reigns squaring up with Sikoa to a signature Bloodline referee bump. And even when the New Bloodline secured the win, jumping their older counterparts at the end of the match, they looked to the steps to see who would join the party and add a new wrinkle to the proceedings.

Enter Sami Zayn, who is officially back in The Bloodline storyline after completing his programs with Bron Breakker and the Intercontinental Championship. Despite seemingly having meetings with Sikoa before the show regarding Jey rejoining The Bloodline, Zayn opted to turn on the New Bloodline to sign back up for action with The Usos, suplexing Sikoa and leading the comeback attempt by The Bloodline Prime.

Now granted, things did get interesting when Zayn went for the Helluva Kick on Sikoa but instead connected with Reigns, leaving the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion laid out as he got into a shouting match with Jimmy, but in the end, it's clear the “Underdog from the Underground” is back in The Bloodline storyline and the entire WWE Universe is better off for it.

Expand Tweet

Rikishi believes Sami Zayn is The Bloodline's missing piece in WWE



Though fans don't know his exact reaction just yet to Zayn returning to The Bloodline at Crown Jewel – fortunately, that will change soon – Rikishi was pretty open about his desire to see the “Underdog from the Underground” return to the faction. Why? Because he was the “missing piece” of what made that first run so darn special.

“I think Sami Zayn fits exactly into the Bloodline. You can never replace the originals. So, if we go back a few years or so, we talk about the original Bloodline. So there's that one piece that's missing now. Now they got Jey, and there's just one piece that's missing. So if you replace it with somebody else, I don't feel it's complete. Because you can't replace an original faction. I don't feel that you could get the best out of it. The fans want to see Sami there. That's what I'm feeling. That's what I'm hearing, just by watching what's happening. You can listen to the fans, and even the drama behind the scenes between Jimmy, Jey. We seen that, with Sami trying to talk to Jey. ‘This is not your business.' Well, in a way, it is. Because the Bloodline is family,” Rikishi explained via Fightful.

“I think for me, as a fan, I would love to see the original Bloodline because it makes sense, for one, and if it makes sense, it makes dollars. So that's my pick. I hope that Jey, and Jimmy and Roman, the whole crew can work things out with Sami. I hope Sami can see where Jey's mind is at and kind of understand, Jey is caught in a crossfire. He's doing well on his own, but you've got your twin brother asking you, ‘We need your help.' This is where we're cut from a different cloth, is to be able to [say] now's the time for me just to do family.”

How will Zayn fit with The Bloodline now that their paths have crossed once more? Could Jimmy and Reigns force him back over to Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and GOD? Or will Reigns be able to treat him like an equal for the first time since, well, ever? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.