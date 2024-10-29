At the 2024 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, the OG Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and Jey and Jimmy Uso will reunite to take on the new group led by Solo Sikoa.

The WWE announced another match for the Crown Jewel card after the October 28, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. Reigns and the Usos will take on the new Bloodline.

However, they do not clarify who from the new Bloodline will compete in the match, as it will be a six-man tag team match. Presumably, it will be Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. Tonga Loa will probably escort them to the ring.

The OG Bloodline's reunion has been moving fast and furious as of late. Jimmy Uso first returned at Bad Blood to assist Reigns and Cody Rhodes in their tag team match against Sikoa and Fatu. He quickly rejoined Reigns and would later reunite with his brother on SmackDown.

The Crown Jewel match could be the next step in setting up the OG vs. new Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. The two sides seem destined for a collision course that will make its way to the WarGames PLE. On the October 28 edition of RAW, the Usos both spoke to Sami Zayn who was formerly in the Bloodline, and later saw him talking to Sikoa.

Perhaps Zayn will help even the odds at WarGames. After all, the new Bloodline has four members. The OG Bloodline only has three.

The last time Reigns and the Usos teamed was at the 2022 Backlash event. Reigns and the Usos took on the team of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle.

The Bloodline's reign atop the WWE

Since becoming a faction in 2020, the Bloodline has ruled WWE TV. The earliest iteration included the then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns (and his Wiseman, Paul Heyman) and Jey and Jimmy Uso.

All three wrestlers had record-breaking reigns with their respective championships. Reigns held the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days before dropping it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Usos held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 620 days before losing them to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

During the reign, Reigns was frequently assisted by the Usos (and later Sikoa) in his matches to retain the title. They would regularly interfere and attack his opponents.

Slowly, the group started falling apart. Jey Uso left the group and became one of RAW's top babyfaces. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso stayed a part of the Bloodline with Reigns and Sikoa until the former lost the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Uso brothers faced in a singles match at WrestleMania XL. On the following SmackDown, he was attacked by Sikoa and Tama Tonga. He would be off WWE TV for almost six months.

Reigns, meanwhile, also took a hiatus after WrestleMania XL. He returned at SummerSlam in August to assist Rhodes in retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sikoa.

The Bloodline is one of the WWE's most dominant factions. Whenever their story ends, they will be looked back on fondly for the years worth of memories.