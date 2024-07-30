After coming up shockingly short versus Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank, losing cleanly to the Intercontinental Champion in his home country of Canada, Bron Breakker has earned his second shot at the Workman's Title this weekend at SummerSlam.

If he wins the match, Breakker will finally become a main roster WWE Champion and will begin the 186th reign with the IC Title.

And if he loses? Well, Breakker doesn't plan on losing, as, in his opinion, he's facing off against a comedian, not a professional wrestler.

“I'm not here to talk down on Sami Zayn. H*ll, I don't even dislike Sami Zayn; he's at the top of his game, the top of his profession: stand-up comedy. See at Money in the Bank I didn't take him seriously, I thought I was fighting a stand-up comic; I put my hands behind my back. I didn't take him seriously and do you know what? That's on me, what can I say?” Bron Breakker told the WWE Universe on RAW.

“But it made me realize the difference between me and Sami Zayn. You see Sami Zayn has already accepted the fact that he is going to lose at SummerSlam. There's no where for Sami to hide any longer, because he's already preparing for a life after WWE; preparing for a life after Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn and friends: you see it, they promote it every week right here on Monday Night RAW. And while you, Sami, tell jokes as your preparation, I've been in the gym, hungry, training like a dog; re-defining the words effort, attitude, and toughness. And that will be on full display Saturday at SummerSlam when the joke is on you, and the Intercontinental Championship will be on me.”

On paper, Breakker is correct; Zayn is probably more focused on his comedy show than the IC Title match since it is sooner on his calendar, and he's only joked around with fans a few times now versus almost 20 years in a professional wrestling ring. Then again, as Zayn pointed out in his own segment on RAW, he had a comedy show before Money in the Bank, too, and he was still good enough to secure the win in Toronto. If his lucky streak continues, who knows, maybe Breakker will have to turn his attention to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as that would mean Zayn has his number.

Sami Zayn believes Bron Breakker is an incredible WWE prospect

Discussing his forthcoming SummerSlam match with Breakker at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Busted Open Radio, Zayn put over his fellow WWE Superstar, noting that he is an incredible prospect who could really become something special if he can put it all together.

“It's an interesting one when you're the perennial underdog, but you become champion, you still have to have that confidence of he's a rookie, and I'm the veteran. ‘You're in my world, but you're very dangerous.' It's toeing that line. He has a physical advantage over me, but I have, theoretically, an intellectual advantage on my side. Anybody who takes a look at him, his trajectory has been incredible,” Sami Zayn told Busted Open Radio via Fightful.

“His strength and speed jumps off the page. Even personality-wise, I know he's not there yet in that the fans haven't seen it yet, but this guy will have a magnetic personality, eventually, when fans start to see that side of him. With enough time and finessing and the right people telling him the right things, which can always go awry with the wrong people telling you the wrong things. If he stays the path, he's going to be a very complete player and more than just a strong guy who runs really fast and hits a great spear. There is a lot more to his game than that. He's going to be good, I just hope it's not at my expense at SummerSlam.”

While Breakker is one of the most successful young stars in the WWE Universe, with two runs with the NXT Championship and a run with the NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin on his resume, it's easy to forget that he's only 26 and has only been wrestling professionally since 2021. With only 121 professional wrestling matches on his resume, it's safe to say the second-generation Steiner is only going to get better with each passing match, month, and year and will have plenty of championship titles on his mantle when he calls it a career regardless of how things shake out with Zayn this weekend in Ohio.