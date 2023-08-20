After getting down to business in their first televised tag team match since all the way back in June – which was a loss to Pretty Deadly, if you can believe it – the Street Profits returned to the WWE Universe with new attitudes, new suits, and a new quasi-manager in Bobby Lashley, who congratulated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after taking care of business against the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, on SmackDown.

Discussing their match with Kayla Braxton on the SmackDown LowDown, Ford and Dawkins let it be known that they aren't taking no mess, especially from one of the other tag teams who call the Blue Brand home.

“A couple weeks ago, we left them laying, and then they wanted that smoke,” Angelo Dawkins said. “They wanted to see if it was really sweet over here. It ain't sweet, dog. We in suits, we don't play no games.”

“Uh uh, it seemed like everybody still has our name in their mouths, like the New Day,” Montez Ford added. “And you think somebody like Xavier Woods, who has a PhD would know the difference of his own people. I guess PhD really means ‘pretty hella dumb.'”

After the duo got in their shots, who but the “All Mighty” emerged from off camera to congratulate the team on their efforts before offering even more celebrations at the afterparty.

“Gentlemen, it is time to celebrate that amazing victory that we had today,” Bobby Lashley said. “Yes, yes, we gotta go, it's time to celebrate.”

What does WWE have planned for Lashley and the Street Profits? Are they going to work as a trio, or are they instead looking to rebuild the Hurt Business? Either way, the answer will likely be revealed in the not-too-distant future.