A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With eight picks in the books for the WWE Draft, including the RAW Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, heading to SmackDown, and the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, heading to RAW alongside the rest of Imperium, JBL and Teddy Long were tasked with announcing the picks in Round 3 and providing – spoiler alert – seven performers with new homes moving forward.

First came Bobby Lashley, who, after an extended run in RAW fighting Austin Theory for the United States Championship, is heading to SmackDown. While Lashley would be a logical foe to face off against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, he’s now on RAW, making that proposition very unlikely.

Then Drew McIntyre was drafted onto RAW, which, again, made Wade Barrett very disappointed, as he loves calling his fellow European performers. Fortunately, Barrett did get a solid selection onto RAW immediately proceeding, as the entirety of The OC, “Machinegun” Karl Anderson, “The Big LG” Luke Gallows, “Michin” Mia Yim, and “The Phenomenal One,” A.J. Styles, will be joining him on Friday nights from now on, in a move that presumably means the former Bullet Club leader’s son is done playing football on Friday Nights.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And last but not least, Michael Cole earned a kind reprieve by having The Miz remain on RAW, which would have been almost as bad as Bayley landing on SmackDown… which eventually happened, but I digress.

With one more round on Friday and four more rounds on Monday, the future of RAW and SmackDown are coming into focus; for the sake of Wade Barrett, let’s hope The Brawling Brutes stay on SmackDown; otherwise, he might file a transfer request of his own after the WWE Draft.