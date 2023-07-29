The Street Profits haven't won a match on WWE television since all the way back on May 19th. Since then, they've wrestled all of two matches, taking Ls to The Brawling Brutes in the SmackDown Tag Team #1 Contenders Gauntlet and then again to Pretty Deadly in singles action one week later.

Is this the path the Profits want to peddle? Are they fine with a 7-7 tag team record on the year with just one shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, or are one of the most prolific main roster tag teams of the last four years simply unsatisfied and instead on the lookout for something more?

Discussing this very matter on Getting Over with Adam Silverstein, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins explained that, after being overlooked over the past few months, there is “huge room” for a change in demeanor.

“I feel there is huge room for more of a demeanor change,” Montez Ford said via Fightful. “The change that happened towards us, the feeling is real. Last year at SummerSlam was pretty much our last official time on the big stage to go for the tag team championships, and we didn't succeed. That loss stung, still to this day. It's been almost a year. The more you get these opportunities and the more time you don't succeed, the more natural feeling of being upset and frustrated, which leads to a possible character change. Whatever you're possibly doing is not working. If the revolving situation keeps happening, the change must happen.”

“Those losses play a lot in my head, a bunch,” Angelo Dawkins added. “It's getting frustrating a little bit because you keep getting so close to something, and it keeps slipping away. It's right there at your fingertips, and every time you try to do it the right way, it's not gone your way. I'm sick and tired of waiting and going through all these hoops to get to where the goal is of being the champions. We're going to start running through mugs in a minute.”

“You look at guys like Roman (Reigns) and (Austin) Theory; they aren't doing it the right way, but they've been successful for a very long time,” Ford noted. “In the back of your mind, you go, ‘Should I do the way that they're doing or should I keep the righteousness and the ability and everything that has gotten us this far.' You reach a plateau of doing what you're doing for a long time, and things don't happen, so maybe a change has to happen. Eventually, frustrations do rise, and change must happen.”

You know, in a Kayfabe sense of the world, it would make sense that a babyface team like the Street Profits would get sick of seeing other performers like Reigns and Theory consistently cheating on the grandest stages but getting further and further ahead regardless. Fortunately, the Profits have been being courted by Bobby Lashley as of late, and it would appear he has some sort of “Business” planned that needs a full roster of hungry stars like Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and the former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bobby Lashley names dream match amid Street Profits courtship.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley, while the “Almighty” remains tight-lipped about his burgeoning relationship with Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Carmelo Hayes, and the rest of the targets on his faction-building wishlist, he did recently stop by the Perform Podcast to discuss his career and his dream opponent in the WWE: Dave Bautista.

“I love where Dave is, and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction,” Bobby Lashley said via Fightful. “Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course, you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match-up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that.”

Would it be cool to see Bautista – who wrestles under the only slightly altered moniker Batista – wrestle a retirement match before taking his place in the WWE Hall of Fame? Most definitely so, and if that were to happen, don't be surprised if Lashley ends up opposite the ring from the “Animal,” as the pairing would make for a very fun late-career hoss fight, and provide the first singles match between the pair that didn't end in a DQ.