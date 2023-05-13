A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After being added to the SmackDown roster as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 WWE Draft, Grayson Waller officially made his debut on the Blue Brand, being welcomed to the main roster by none other than Adam Pearce backstage.

Congratulated for landing on SmackDown by WWE’s Director of Live Events, Waller made his new boss an offer he couldn’t refuse regarding the Friday night debut of his very popular talk show, “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

“If anything, SmackDown should be congratulated for drafting me,” Waller said. “It was a little bit late, but it’s okay, as I know how you can make it up to me: whoever wins tonight, AJ Styles or Bobby Lashley, you put them in the hot seat next to me, next week, on the SmackDown premiere of my talk show, ‘The Grayson Waller Effect.’ Now that’s viral, right?”

After Pearce agreed, Waller – and the rest of the WWE Universe – watched with bated breath to see who would end up on his show, Styles or Lashley, and, in a true example of wrestling serendipity, “The Arrogant Aussie” landed a reunion of sorts with “The Phenomenal One” who actually worked alongside Waller on his first-ever appearance on RAW. Now afforded a chance to meet up once more, with Waller in the position of power, it will be incredibly interesting to see how the duo work off of each other, but hey, considering how recent episodes of “The Grayson Waller Effect” have turned out, with the show’s namesake ending up in matches against Johnny Gargano and Carmelo Hayes as a result, this should be a good one.