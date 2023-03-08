After weeks of anticipation, Shawn Michaels and Grayson Waller were finally afforded a chance to sit across from each other on a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at NXT Stand and Deliver, and needless to say, the duo did not disappoint.

Coming out to the ring to an incredible chorus of cheers from a crowd that broke out an impromptu rendition of Sexy Boy, Shawn Michaels endured minute after minute of Waller’s on-mic abuse, accusing him of being everything from an office stooge to being a “nepo hire” who only runs NXT because his best friend, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, had a heart attack and had to step away from the black and gold brand. Still, Waller didn’t just want to settle things on the mic, and as many expected, he officially challenged the head of NXT to a match on the brand’s biggest show of the year, NXT Stand and Deliver, which will take place on the same day as WrestleMania 39 Night 1 in Los Angeles, California.

Unfortunately for, well, everyone really, Michaels rejected Waller’s request, leaving his match with Levesque, Kane, and The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia as his final official bout in WWE, but he did correctly predict that “Mr. Stand and Deliver” might want to throw down at his namesake show, so he beckoned for a wrestler to come out from the back, and you’ll never guess who answered the call.

It’s Johnny Wrestling himself, Johnny Gargano! While it’s a bit disappointing that fans won’t be treated to another HBK bout, it’s never a bad thing to see Johnny G in an NXT ring, especially on a roadshow, where he is known to do some of his best work.