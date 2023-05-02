A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

And in the 2023 WWE Draft, Mr. Irrelevant is… Grayson Waller. That’s right, despite being the most polished prospect in all of NXT, Waller had to watch as a half dozen of his former fellow developmental recruits heard their names called on television, the SmackDown LowDown, or ultimately on RAW Talk before Matt Camp said his name last after Indus Sheer and Odyssey Jones, who are both heading to RAW, were announced before him. Visibly cheesed off on being the lasted member of the SmackDown roster, Waller stepped up to McKenzie Mitchell, RAW Talk’s NXT contributor for the show, and fired off one heck of a promo that essentially sniped at anyone and everyone he could think of.

“You know, I’d love to come on here and say I can’t believe it,” Grayson Waller said. “I would love to tell you that I’ve thought about this moment since I was a little kid, and I never thought that I’d be here. But the truth is, I’m not surprised! I was born to do this. What I am surprised by is the fact that it took this long for RAW or SmackDown to draft me. You’ve got these people cheering me behind me like they’re my friends. You think you got me here? I got me here! And I’m a very dangerous man, McKenzie, and the only dangerous man than that is Grayson Waller with a chip on his shoulder. And right now, I’ve got the biggest chip that exists, but right now, we have to celebrate, right? And as an Australian, there’s only one way to celebrate properly, cheers.”

Waller then proceeded to do exactly what he always does when something goes his way, pour an entire beer into a shoe before smashing it back as his fellow NXT recruits watched on in a mixture of confusion and awe. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, get ready, as this is your future.

“And that’s the Grayson Waller Effect, baby!” Waller declared.