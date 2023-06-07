From his work in the ring to his hilarious interactions on Twitter, The Iron Sheik was one of the most recognizable figures in WWE and wrestling history. Unfortunately, The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81.

His death was confirmed via an emotional message posted on his renowned Twitter account. The message thanked his fans and family, who supported the Iron Sheik's journey inside the WWE and out.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news on the passing of The Iron Sheik,” the statement read, “but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.

The Iron Sheik came to the WWE – when it was still the WWF – in 1979. After spending time in other companies, he returned to the WWF in 1983, winning the WWF World Championship off of Bob Backlund.

Afterwards, he would begin a legendary feud with Hulk Hogan. His heel work with Hogan helped catapult ‘Hulkamania.' While he was the villain in the story, many fans endeared Sheik for his work in the role.

Alongside his singles runs, the wrestling legend also formed one of the more recognizable tag teams with Nikolai Volkoff. The pair won the WWF Tag Team Championships together and helped lay the groundwork for any anti-American gimmick that came afterwards.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Iron Sheik made history in the WWF, becoming the first Iranian in the history of the company to win the World Championship. After his passing, his supporters recognized the character and man The Iron Sheik was.

“His journey from a small village in Iran to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in the world of wrestling is a testament to his unwavering determination,” the statement concluded.