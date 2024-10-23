As the WWE Universe, at least behind the scenes, continues to grapple with running a very successful wrestling promotion while being investigated by the Department of Justice for sex trafficking and sexual assault, the promotion has been hit with another lawsuit, this time for their handling of underaged “Ring Boys” in decades past.

Centered around the actions of Mel Phillips, a former ring announcer for the company, the lawsuit was filed in Maryland on behalf of 10 unnamed former Ring Boys, with Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO all being named in the suit.

The underaged Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, who targeted children from broken homes. His sexual assaults occurred not only at the wrestling venues, but also in hotel rooms and other locations where Phillips would shuttle the boys in plain sight. Defendants were fully aware of the systemic and pervasive abuse and did nothing to prevent or stop it. The FBI previously identified at least 10 Ring Boys abused by Phillips, but there are likely countless others who have suffered in silence for decades. The survivors only recently learned of the depth of knowledge that the McMahons and the WWE had about what happened to them and that sexual abuse in the company started at the top with the McMahons. The filing of Grant v. WWE, et al., No. 24-cv-90 (D. Conn.), the acquisition of the WWE by TKO, and the ouster of Vince McMahon as CEO all have provided new insights, and the possibility of coming forward without incurring the retribution and intimidation of the McMahons. This information, along with recent changes in sex abuse laws, has allowed them to pursue justice in this suit. “The WWE and McMahons had a responsibility to these underaged boys, and they failed them in the worst way possible. We will vigorously fight to uncover the truth about this systemic, insidious, and life-altering abuse,” said Mark DiCello, founding partner of DiCello Levitt. “We commend our clients for their bravery in coming forward and promise to relentlessly seek justice for them.” “These survivors are profiles in courage. One third of child sex abuse victims never come forward, because the shame, humiliation, trauma, and physical and psychological injuries silence them,” said Professor Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA, a leading nonprofit think tank fighting to preserve and strengthen children's rights. “Sadly, we know that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 13 boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. CHILD USA is fighting child sex abuse and trafficking, and one of the greatest tools in our arsenal is to push for statute of limitations reform so perpetrators and their enabling institutions can be held accountable in cases of delayed disclosure. Due to the Maryland window we fought for, these brave survivors can seek justice.”

While the Janel Grant lawsuit is currently on hold as the DOJ investigates McMahon and company, this particular suit does not have the same federal component, with the potential for discovery very much in the cards if the McMahons, WWE, and TKO don't settle out of court. In the meantime, it is just another major blemish on the face of WWE, which is constantly taking one step forward and two steps back in the court of public opinion. Considering everything that went down with Pat Patterson and Ring Boys in the past, it's becoming harder and harder to ignore that WWE's empire was built on a lot of broken lives, and not just in the wrestling ring.