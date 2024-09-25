As the professional wrestling world grapples with hours and hours of content presented in Netflix's new docuseries, Mr. McMahon, one voice that hasn't been heard in the series belongs to the accusers who got the train rolling on Vince McMahon's downfall in the first place, Janel Grant.

While referred to in the piece throughout, especially in the first and last episodes, fans had to wait a few hours to hear what Grant's camp had to say about the series, as on Wednesday afternoon, her attorney released a statement to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics to share her side of the story and detail what might not have been covered fully in the documentary.

“The ‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon’s on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same. His ‘character' – known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation – is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years,” Grant's lawyers wrote via Thurston. “While the docuseries put McMahon’s obsession with power and control on full display, it only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior, and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant. She deserves the opportunity to tell her story, on her own time, and in her own way. We look forward to her day in court and to seeing McMahon at last held accountable for his actions.”

Unfortunately for fans who have been really following along with McMahon's story over the past few years, the Netflix series really didn't provide too much new information, as the vast majority of it was filmed before Mr. McMahon stepped down and even before the lawsuit, with only a few peripheral players being interviewed after 2022. Still, the series has placed a spotlight firmly on how bad of an actor the former Chairman of the board could be during his time in power and, ultimately, why he was pushed out of TKO, with Grant's text message being given their biggest spotlight yet for fans to grimace at in horror.

All things considered, while Mr. McMahon wasn't the takedown some fans were hoping for, it did further damage his perception in the public eye and gave a bigger spotlight on Grant's lawsuit, which is currently on hold while the government investigates the promoter and his former promotion for trafficking. All things considered that has to be viewed as a success.