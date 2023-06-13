While Becky Lynch spent her time after RAW comically climbing up and down ladders to prepare herself for a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Zoey Stark was nothing but business for her appearance on RAW Talk, taking particular issue with Byron Saxton's nerve to ask about sharing the ring with “The Man” at the O2 in London.

“How do I feel? That’s really your question right now?” Zoey Stark asked. “Look, Trish Stratus isn’t even here to make sure that things are running properly, to make sure that nobody’s talking crap about her, and it’s funny how today is the day Becky Lynch chooses to say whatever she wants to say. But do you know what? It’s fine; while Trish Stratus is out there handling business, I’m here. That briefcase at Money in the Bank is coming home with me.”

Despite being the new girl on the block on RAW, Stark has proven herself one of the best workers in all of WWE during her time in NXT, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque adding her to the house show circuit before drafting her onto the Red Brand back in May. Though main roster-only fans might not know it yet, fans will be in for a treat at Money in the Bank when Lynch and Stark lock up, as the duo have a chance to steal the show in whatever spots the producers in the back put together, even it neither performer ultimately comes down the with the briefcase.