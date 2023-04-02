A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As The Miz and Snoop Dogg, the hosts of WrestleMania 39, prepared to hype up the main event match between The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, the former noted how, despite putting out an open challenge for a match at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” no one was man enough to join him in the ring for a good old fashioned slobberknocker.

Fortunately, fans didn’t have to wait long for that to change, as after The Miz mentioned the challenge, none other than Michael Cole’s favorite person, Pat McAfee, came down the ramp to cheers from the crowd in order to accept the offer. While The Miz tried to take it back, suggesting that he doesn’t have the power to make matches, just host them, McAfee and 80,497 fans all questioned “The A-Lister’s” manhood, before Snoop declared the match official, and the duo went at it.

On the mic, Corey Graves was not a fan of this match, as he compared his relationship with McAfee to that of Seth Rollins and Logan Paul – he’s an outsider who doesn’t belong in the ring – but ultimately, it wasn’t Mr. Carmela who placed a deciding factor in the match but instead San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who jumped from the crowd after being provoked by the host of Miz.TV and hit him with a close line before the former All-Pro punter closed things out with a combination dive-punt combo. The crowd went wild, especially the thousands of Niners fans who call SoCal home, and Michael Cole will get to return to his WrestleMania hotel happy: a win for everyone but The Miz.