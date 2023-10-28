After lamenting his singles losing streak to the WWE Universe on the previous edition of SmackDown, leading to an attack by The Bloodline, John Cena decided to get candid on the Blue Brand once more, letting fans know that he doesn't know how much longer his body can go at a high level.

Now sure, at 46, Cena isn't exactly ancient, as he's just a year older than six years older than LA Knight, a year older than CM Punk, and years younger than Christian Cage, Edge, Chris Jericho, and soon-to-be retiree Sting, but after working over 2,200 matches as WWE's go-to guy for PLE's, television, and house shows alike, it's safe to say the miles have begun to drag down the 16-time World Champion.

Understanding this crisis of confidence clearly, who but Paul Heyman decided to march out when Cena was at his most vulnerable to share a few words regarding the “champ's” past, present, and potential future in the WWE ring, which, by his estimation, could come sooner than later.

“We are sold out tonight in Milwaukee, thank you for the house; thank you for 21 years of sold-out arenas based on the name John Cena. And mutual respect, where did that all start? It started in a boardroom when Vince McMahon turned to me and said, ‘When I'm running SmackDown, first-round pick from OVW, who you got?' And who did I pick? John Cena, and for 21 years, you never let anyone down; for 21 years, you've been a real-life superhero. I raised my kids to be more like you than I wanted them to be like me. And then came SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, when, with all due respect, Roman Reigns proved that you are not the greatest of all time in the ring anymore. But that is not a bad thing, because as long as you can take a microphone and bring it up to your mouth, John Cena, and this is coming from me, you are the greatest of all time at communication in the history of WWE,” Paul Heyman told John Cena and the WWE Universe.

“I mean they'll boo me out of the building, but you, they'll laugh with you, they'll cry with you, they'll cheer for you; you have a bond with them that I can never, ever, ever have, John because you, you can talk like no one on this planet can talk. And what a future you could have had just talking; I've been doing this 100 years; I'm still on top. And John, you could have been me, until you p*ssed off The Bloodline.

Oh no, what on earth could Heyman mean by that? Well, fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as the do-it-all talker/manager/booker let the entire WWE Universe in on their plans to make it all the more sinister.

"You may not realize this but you have given me support when I have needed it most…"@JohnCena gets emotional in front of tonight's SOLD OUT Milwaukee crowd. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NS71rqDsC1 — WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2023

Paul Heyman has a spike up his sleeve for John Cena at Crown Jewel.

With John Cena looking even more concerned than when the segment began, Paul Heyman went deep into his bag of tricks and pulled out an absolute stunner that should add even more intrigue to “The Champ's” match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel: The Samoan Spike.

“And now the order has come down from the top, from the very top, from the ‘Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns. It's not enough for Roman Reigns to Spear you and break your ribs, you've had broken ribs before; you'll come back from that. It's not enough for Jimmy Uso to come off the top rope and Splash you and break your sternum, you've had a broken sternum before; you'll come back from that,” Heyman surmised.

“But Solo, Solo hits you with that Spike, and then you can't talk anymore, John. The greatest weapon that you have, your ability to communicate, taken away from you; what makes you so dangerous taken away from you. John Cena versus Solo: Spike; Solo take that away from you, and The Bloodline takes you away from the WWE Universe. You come out here, and you open your heart, and you say, ‘I must win, I must win, I must, I must, I must,' and John Cena, in the one match left in your career that you must win, you can't win. And John Cena, that's not a prediction, that's a spoiler.”

Alright, so Sikoa has wrestled in exactly 110 matches as a member of the WWE Universe, 82 on the main roster, and 28 in NXT, and he's finished off many, if not most, of those matches with the Samoan Spike, a maneuver famously used by his uncle Umaga during his tenure at the top of the card. How many of those matches have left a performer permanently unable to talk afterward? To my knowledge, the answer is zero, but do you know what? In a sport like professional wrestling, where disbelief needs to be suspended ever so slightly, Heyman's rationale actually makes some sense and should make an otherwise meh match setup much more interesting, too.