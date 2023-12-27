Goldberg REALLY doesn't like Vince McMahon.

When Bill Goldberg wrestled Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber in 2022, it was more of a transaction and less of a favor.

Sure, at the time, the former WCW juggernaut was still under contract with the leader in Sports Entertainment and would be until the end of 2022 when his deal reached its agreed-upon conclusion, but at that point, it had been three months since the former Universal Champion had wrestled a match, and considering he was coming off of a stint with COVID, it didn't seem like he was too eager to get back in the ring for what would effectively ending up being a six-minute squash… unless, of course, he was given a big, flashy retirement match to let him ride off into the sunset with one final chance to be lauded by the WWE Universe.

Discussing his feelings for WWE and his former boss, Vince McMahon, on Steven & Captain Evil, Goldberg held nothing back, comparing the former booker to Dana White and a piece of… well, you'll see.

“Vince is like Dana White. He's the big boss and he makes everything happen, and in all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them,” Goldberg explained via Fightful. “So, I owe him everything, until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and said, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.' I did what he asked. As a performer, I was 56 years old. As a human being, you're conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn't work out because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly sh**ty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted. Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of s**t as far as I'm concerned.”

Whoa, talk about dropping a shocking revelation on a podcast, right? Well it shouldn't be, as Goldberg revealed that he wanted, was promised, and ultimately never got a retirement match pretty much right after his contract expired, leading fans to hope that he would land in another promotion like AEW or just hit a few big indies in 2023 in order to capitalize on the end of his career and close things out on a high note. Fortunately, based on his comments elsewhere on the podcast, it sounds like that might really be a possibility, as the former NFL player has his eyes set on a new opponent before both of their careers come to an end.

Goldberg wants to be a part of Sting's final match.

Turning his attention from an Attitude Era personality that he doesn't respect to one he does, Goldberg discussed the forthcoming retirement of Sting and the impact “The Icon” had on his professional wrestling career.

While Goldberg doesn't currently have anything public on the books involving himself and the AEW stalwart, Goldberg revealed that he did try to get in on his retirement angle as part of Tony Khan's company and may still do so if the podcast appearance earns any real traction.

“Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He's about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match,” said Goldberg on Steve & Captain Evil via Fightful. “I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn't for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it. He was not only a performer. He had self-respect and he commanded respect. He's one of the best human beings on the planet and he set an example for me and I just tried to grab it and run with it and make him proud. I had the best time of my life in the ring with Sting.”

Would it have been cool to see Goldberg fill the shoes of Ric Flair on this final Sting run in AEW? Most definitely, assuming the offer was on the table, it would have been awesome to see Goldberg serve as Sting's super-sized enforcer instead of a man in his 70s who should be kept as far away from a wrestling ring as possible. Still, who knows, with a few months left to really build things up to a crescendo at Revolution, maybe Goldberg will land a match with Sting just like how Shinsuke Nakamura, Darby Allin, and even the Stinger himself traveled to Pro Wrestling Noah to participate in The Great Muta's Final Bye-Bye to professional wrestling.