A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After overseeing an AEW Double or Nothing show that garnered mixed reviews but was lauded for its main events, Tony Khan took comments from reporters once all of his scheduled stars finished up their availability, including comments about the biggest free agent on the open market, Bill Goldberg.

Asked if AEW would consider bringing in the WCW legend and WWE stalwart for one or multiple shows – with All In often tabbed as the show to do it – Khan wouldn’t comment, instead opting to note his long-standing relationship with the former World Champion before complimenting him on being a “great guy.”

“Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill,” Khan said via Fightful. “I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. His family has done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, he’s related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Bill is a great former football star, I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life. We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have a really good relationship with Bill. I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy.”

Now granted, this isn’t the first time Khan has complemented Goldberg for being a good person; the booker has been asked about Goldberg consistently since his contract with WWE lapsed earlier this year and has always responded with comments about his generosity, his connection to the Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and his football experience. Still, the fact that Khan hasn’t shut down bringing in Goldberg in the same way he called Sabu’s appearance a one-off signifies that maybe, just maybe, there’s a future where the Knife or Death host will appear in an AEW ring and put on a “Spearfest” alongside one of the promotion’s pre-existing stars. After securing a commanding win at Double or Nothing versus Christian Cage, it’s safe to say Wardlow is still hungry for a shot at the Goldberg.

Tony Khan explains the financial situation surrounding AEW Collision.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elsewhere on his post-Double or Nothing media availability, Tony Khan was asked about AEW’s new show, Collision, and how it fits into the brand’s current media portfolio. Though he again wouldn’t get into too many details, opting against assigning a specific financial figure or announcing the return of CM Punk – goodness, could you even imagine? – Khan did provide a few tidbits that are interesting to evaluate nonetheless, especially now that Dark and Dark Elevation have come to an end.

“Yes, we’re definitely being paid for Collision and being paid very well. Yes, in addition to Dynamite and Rampage. We got a new contract. It’s more money, but it’s the same length of time. I was very excited about it. It was a great opportunity for us. It’s certainly very expensive to produce a two-hour live TV show, and on the weekend, doing it every week, it’s not going to be cheap, but it’s going to be great,” Khan said via Fightful.

“It was a great opportunity for the company to get more revenue to do more TV, but also grow another brand in addition to what we do with Dynamite and Rampage. It will be added production costs, and now we’re not producing Dark and Elevation, so there is some cost saving there. There will be increased costs, but it will also definitely increase revenue through, not only the ticket sales and the merch sales, but through license fees that we’re making because of an incremental change, increasing our compensation for Collision.”

Alright, so there you have it, AEW fans; AEW got a new contract for Collision that ends at the same time as the current deals for Dynamite and Rampage, which, in turn, will allow the Jacksonville Jaguars owner to negotiate an even bigger deal with Warner Bros. Discovery and other companies featuring all three of their weekly shows, something WWE hasn’t been able to do since their individual shows come up at different times. If Collision proves to be a hit, fans may see AEW take an even bigger step forward in the next few years, but if it proves to be another Rampage, the future may prove far less clear.