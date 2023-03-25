A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking care of business on the penultimate edition of Smackdown in a match against LA Knight, Rey Mysterio found himself in a familiar spot, with his son, Dominik Mysterio, coming out to call him a poor father, accusing him of being a deadbeat, and demanding a match at WrestleMania 39.

As per usual, the younger Mysterio’s advances were denied, as Rey would consider nothing more shameful than putting his hands on his son, but this time, Dom decided to go over his father’s head in order to secure his match by turning to his mother, who was in the audience at the Vegas show alongside his sister, Aalyah. Dom called his mother an enabler, his sister dumb, and began to scream at the duo before Rey finally turned the corner and punched The Judgement Day’s least impressive member right in the face, knocking him down before finally accepting a match at Mania.

Finally! After literally months of build-up, a brand change, and about a dozen false starts, there will be a match between The Mysterios at WrestleMania 39, marking the first time a father-son championship-winning tag team then wrestled each other at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” While who should win the match is very much up to one’s personal taste, there’s an argument to be made for either performer securing the win, depending on the storyline, and fans will finally get a chance to see how much Dominik has grown over his run in The Judgement Day and if it’s enough to overcome his Hall of Fame-bound father. In a way, that’s all that matters.