Though he’s technically still an active wrestler in WWE and may even have a very high-profile match at WrestleMania 39 – more on that later – Rey Mysterio has officially been announced as the first member of the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

That’s right, while some other names have already been rumored for the Hall, with Pro Wrestling Insider noting that The Great Muta is set to be inducted and most expecting to see Batista’s name on the list as well now that his wrestling days are over, Mysterio is the first member announced for the 2023 class and needless to say, one person who isn’t particularly happy about the situation is Dominik Mysterio, who believes his dad is better suited for the “Deadbeat Dads Hall of Fame,” if such a thing even exists. Coming out to the ring to end his father’s speech to a white-hot Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania crowd before it could even begin, the younger Mysterio and his crew got in the ring and began to circle Rey like sharks before Legado Del Fantasma, now in full-on babyface mode, came for the save and moved up their scheduled match with The Judgement Day to right then and there.

After the match, which Judgement Day won by the way, the two Mysterios went face to face in the ring, with Dominik suggesting that he wishes he was Eddie Gurerro’s son, which is a piece of long-term storytelling about 20 years in the making. Though Rey refused to hit his son yet again, it’s safe to say when Mysterio goes up for his Hall of Fame speech and his son crashes it, their match at WrestleMania might officially become official.