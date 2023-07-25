If there's one thing you don't want to do in the WWE Universe, it's getting on the wrong side of Rhea Ripley.

The deFacto leader of The Judgment Day, who has matured the faction from an unsuccessful late-career vehicle for Edge to a faction that can say it runs RAW with a straight face, Ripley has dethroned Charlotte Flair, gotten “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio a singles championship in the most improbable title change of the year thus far, and through it all, has put multiple performers on the shelf in the wake of her brutality, with both Liv Morgan and Kevin Owens falling victim to the vindictive ways of “Mami” on Monday Night alone.

Stopping by backstage after her very busy evening to touch base with Byron Saxton for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Ripley explained to the commentator-turned-interviewer that she didn't take things too far by intentionally injuring Morgan, as she stepped into her business first.

“Took things too far, Byron? Are you kidding me?” Ripley asked. “Do you know who I am? I'm Rhea ‘Bloody' Ripley. I run this women's division whether anyone likes it or not. People get in my way, they get in my business, I get them out of it quick, smart.”

Before Ripley could leave to enjoy a near-perfect night for The Judgment Day, however, she was greeted by another familiar face in the form of Lyra Valkyria, the NXT UK standout who the WWE Women's World Champion has been hyping up on NXT proper ahead of her eventual return to the ring against Jacy Jayne. Only, this time around, Valkyria wasn't looking to talk strategy regarding the former Toxic Attraction member but instead wanted to challenge her fellow raven-haired NXT UK Women's Champion to a match on Tuesday night.

“Rhea, I've been thinking, I don't want to prove myself to you fighting Jacy Jayne,” Valkyria said. “I want to show you what I can do firsthand. One-on-one, tomorrow night on NXT.”

“Okay, so you want to step in the ring with one of the most dominant women here in the business,” Ripley noted. “I run this women's division right across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. I run everything. You think that's smart?”

“Hell yeah,” Valkyria responded.

“I'll see you tomorrow,” Ripley declared.

On paper, this match really has no downside for Ripley, as she was likely going to be at NXT anyway to accommodate Mysterio on whatever North American Championship business may be abound in Orlando, making the match nothing more than some quality cardio for a hungry shark looking for its next meal. While this could result in a clean win for Ripley, expect to instead see Jayne or someone else interfere in order to expand this one-off into something bigger just in time for The Great American Bash.

Rhea Ripley names her favorite matches in the WWE Universe.

Taking part in a special video for fans on WWE's Snapchat, which ah thankfully been achieved on Twitter, Rhea Ripley was asked what her favorite match in WWE thus far has been. However, because Ripley, the youngest Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, is an overachiever, she decided to share three instead, including arguably the signature match of her professional career.

“Alright, so I actually have a few favorite matches because I'm just that d**n amazing. My first one was against Io Shirai at the first Mae Young Classic. It was the semi-finals, I didn't make it to the finals, but, you know, we were learning at that current time, but that was one of the matches that really skyrocketed my career. It led me to NXT UK, where I became the first-ever NXT UK Champion, which then led me to NXT, which then led me to my next favorite match against Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship,” Ripley said.

“Going through that match with Shayna and the build, and everything was so perfect, and everything was working out so well for me. I finally proved everyone wrong who had been doubting me the whole time, and I was in there to prove a point; I beat Shayna Baszler, who was unbeatable at the time, one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champions, and I had my own little osh pit in the ring after, so that was very special to me, and I really do hold that in my heart.

“The next one is very special because I beat someone who has had many, many championships within this industry. Someone who was classified as my kryptonite: I beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for her SmackDown Woman's Championship. And I will remember every single second of her in pain on the ground; etched in my memory forever.”

At just 26, Ripley has already wrestled 294 matches and counting for WWE, with 136 of those contests being broadcast to fans around the world. While the three matches she picked are certainly clear standouts, it's safe to say they won't be the last ones, as Ripley's run is just heating up, not slowing down.