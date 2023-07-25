After foreshadowing a future one-on-one match dating all the way back to the 2023 Royal Rumble, Logan Paul finally accepted Ricochet‘s call for a match at SummerSlam, and the duo will be facing off in Detroit as a result, likely in the opening match of the show because his brother Jake has a boxing bout in Dallas the same night that he would also like to attend.

Stopping by RAW TALK for a special interview with Jackie Redmond, Ricochet revealed that he had no issue with how Paul opted to accept his offer, as much like on RAW, he plans to be the one left standing when their SummerSlam segment comes to an end.

“Yeah, like I said earlier, I was actually happy, I was thrilled that he was going to accept my invitation and show up tonight, then he kept me waiting; he kept me waiting all night,” Ricochet said. “It's funny because when I went out to the ring to actually call him out for running his mouth and asking for a fight all these weeks, that's when he wants to show up and attack me from behind. But that's okay, that wasn't the first time, and it's not gonna be the last time. But like you said, he accepted my challenge to SummerSlam, and we saw what happened. Even though he was the one who attacked me from behind, he was the one that was laid out in the end. And at SummerSlam, things are gonna be the exact same way. He's gonna be the one laid out, and I'm gonna be the one walking away.”

Will Ricochet be able to take care of business against the “Maverick” in Detroit, handing him his fourth loss of the year as a result? Or Will Paul go over, even if the match isn't the only thing he has on his mind that day? Fans will have to tune in – early – to SummerSlam to find out.