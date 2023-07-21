For better or worse, Logan Paul is a heel in the WWE Universe.

Though he initially tried to stay neutral and was cheered on like a babyface due to his shocking abilities in the ring despite being the least experienced performer on the main roster, Paul has gone on to embrace being booed by audiences around the world, going so far as to call his home city of Cleveland, Ohio a bunch of losers in an appearance at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the lead-up to Money in the Bank.

And what, you may ask, is one of the easiest ways to get heat as a heel? By smack-talking one of the audience's favorite performers, with the social media star setting his sights on the man he once called the “Megamanager,” LA Knight, during an appearance on his ImPaulsive podcast.

“I see LA Knight coming into the WWE. They love him,” Logan Paul said via Fightful. “I hate that they love him. They hate me, and they hate that I hate him. We have a little bit of a thing. I was in his face, and it felt a little real. I don't think he gets my thing that well, and neither does the WWE Universe. He sort of speaks for them, and they appreciate the time and the fact that he's earned it. I get that, and I would love to take all of that away from him in one night.”

Whoa, is WWE gearing up for a feud between Paul and Knight; a feud that would potentially have some of the fieriest on-mic interactions the promotion has seen since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called it home? Will fans get to see the two men attempting to get one over on the other week after week, with a babyface LA Knight consistently getting one over on Paul before the two performers settle things in the ring at, say, Survivor Series? Well, if Paul can earmark one night a week on his schedule for the WWE Universe, fans the world over might be in for a treat, yeah!

Xavier Woods wants to get his hands on Logan Paul moving forward.

While LA Knight would certainly like to get his hands on Logan Paul at some point in the future, as you don't talk smack on the “Megastar” without getting a response on the mic and eventually in the ring from the “Namer of Dummies,” he isn't the only WWE performer who would like to knock the “Maverick” down a peg.

Stopping by the It's A Bit podcast to discuss his incredibly interesting life inside and out of the professional wrestling ring, Xavier Woods was asked how he would fair in a match against the social media star should they be afforded a chance to get in the ring and mix it up. Unsurprisingly, Woods doesn't believe it would be much of a match, as while Paul may be a good celebrity wrestler, he simply isn't on the 14-time champion's level.

“Against me? No, definitely not,” Xavier Woods said via Fightful. “Against some of the other people on the roster, they put on some good shows, but they come to me…it's no offense, it's not a bad thing. It's a different skill set. They're [Jake Paul & Logan Paul] very good. I would say that Logan has been crushing it and doing a great job. It's always awesome to see people come in who are not necessarily from wrestling and give proper respect to wrestling. We had Bad Bunny doing some stuff with us recently, and he's a huge wrestling fan. In the pandemic, we still had our show running out of [the ThunderDome]. He would come down, I would see him training in the back. ‘Oh, that's Bad Bunny.' He's learning how to do this so he can be ready for when it's his turn to go. As long as people are giving the right amount of respect to what we do, I think they'll be successful when they're coming in from an outside source, whether it's music, YouTube, movies, podcasting, anything.”

Would Woods be able to overcome Paul in a match on RAW, SmackDown, or even at some future Premium Live Event like Payback in September or Fastlane in October? Maybe yes, maybe no, but when it comes to actually mixing it up in a professional wrestling ring, few performers are at the level of King Woods, as he's one of the better in-ring performers on the roster, or any roster, even if he doesn't get too many opportunities to prove it.