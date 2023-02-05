While Adam Cole spent most of his interview with Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzalez of The Wrestling Observerdiscussing his own injury recovery process, the NXT-turned-AEW star did find a few moments to comment on his longest frenemy in professional wrestling, Kyle O’Reilly, and how close he may be to returning to the ring.

“I talk to him every day. He’s doing good,” said Cole via Fightful. “He’s doing really well. He’s in a situation now where he’s working so hard to make sure that he gets healthy as soon as he possibly can, but at the same time making sure that he doesn’t rush back. Kyle was really banged up and it got to a point where he kind of couldn’t take it anymore. I’m so glad that he got fixed and got healthy and is recovering day by day, every day. Early on in the process, I think he was so discouraged because there was so little that he was able to do, but now as time goes on and he’s starting to be able to do more and more in therapy and rehab, you see the excitement and wheels turning of him already thinking about how he can’t wait to get back. He’s in good spirits and he has a lot of people around him that love him a lot.”

Though it feels like forever ago, O’Reilly has only been out of action since June, when he took part in a #2 Contender Casino Batte Royal and then a #1 contendership match with Jon Moxley for a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship. Still, AEW is just a better place with O’Reilly and Cole in the ring early and often, and based on his comments back in January, it sounds like that day could be coming in the not-too-distant future.

Kyle O’Reilly comments on his AEW status back in January.

After being largely silent about his AEW status following neck fusion surgery, O’Reilly took to Instagram to discuss his recovery and battle with type-1 diabetes throughout the process.

“New year, new me. I hate how cheesy and cliche that sounds but in the case of Kyle O’Reilly and 2023 it rings very true,” O’Reilly wrote via TJR Wrestling. “Dealing with a post-surgical issue (that I will disclose at a later date) has caused me a lot of frustration and I’ve spent the last few months of ‘22 with anger and confusion. In order for me to return to the ring I simply cannot come back as good as I was. I have to become better in every aspect of my athletic wellness. I have to train better, eat smarter and recover with intention.”

“Many of you are aware of my battle with type-1 diabetes and that also puts me at a disadvantage in terms of healing and recovery. Thankfully working with The Diabetic Fighter has inspired me to regain control of my life and to finally hop off the blood sugar roller coaster. I cannot recommend this man’s services enough, in 6 days alone I’m spending more time in my target range than I have in months.”

“And of course I couldn’t pull it off without my trusty Eversensecgm. It’s astonishing how consistently accurate this device is and has been my tag-team partner for almost 5 years. If the transmitter falls off during physical therapy or when I walk into a door frame I can just stick it back on.”

“I haven’t spoken much about my injury and the mental struggles I’ve faced but I’m realizing how therapeutic it is to just write this down. Our words have so much power even if you’re just thinking them or writing them down. So a “new me” is a necessity to ensure that I will once again have the honor and privilege of walking down that ramp and stepping through those ropes. Expect more from me as the months go on and witness a glimpse into how I rebuild and retrain myself for a return that I can’t wait for you all to see.”

It’s really a shame O’Reilly has been dealing with so many issues outside the ring, as he was really finding his footing in AEW last summer before he was forced out of action. Still, with Cole rapidly approaching his return to the AEW ring, it would be incredible to see O’Reilly follow close behind and either form a tag team with his fellow former Undisputed Era member or work against him like they’ve been doing in promotions for the better part of 15 years.