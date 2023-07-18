For the second time in as many weeks, Shayna Baszler secured a quick, entertaining win on Monday Night RAW, proving that she can be successful in-ring without Ronda Rousey walking beside her.

And yet, despite Baszler's success in the match, submitting Nikki Cross in roundly 17 seconds, that didn't stop Rousey from sticking her nose in her former partner's business, as after the win was announced, she demanded the “Queen of Hearts ” to look up at the premium seats to acknowledge her presence.

“And just like that, the crowd goes mild,” Ronda Rousey said. “Shayna, up here, above you literally, figuratively, every way possible. You know, I’ve been thinking a lot about your complaint that I, what was it, waltzed through the door back door straight into WWE. Do you know what’s on the other side of the door? I do; you tell me which is easier, okay, the front door, which is a steady progression of steps from indies to developmental, where the greatest minds in the industry cultivate your talent until you’re ready for the big stage? Or the back door, winning a historic Olympic medal in Judo followed by an earth-shattering MMA career only to be thrown to the wolves in WWE with no experience or training just to emerge a future Hall of Famer in a year?”

“See Shayna, I wasn’t given my opportunity here, I took it, just like MMA, it took me a fraction of the time you invested before I eclipsed you yet again. And you can’t blame privilege or circumstance on the fact that I am the greatest combat sports athlete of all time, and you are just a knockoff version of me.”

Dang, while Rousey routinely gets knocked for her, shall we say, inability to talk on a microphone like a regular WWE Superstar, this was actually a pretty good promo, maybe because the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” reportedly has a clear out date and will be free from WWE in the not-too-distant future. And yet, the cameras didn't fade to black when Rousey was finished, which allowed Baszler to fire back and prove why she's going to be a WWE lifer, as opposed to taking her talents to Mars for a weekly show on Fox.

Ronda Rousey promises to get her former friend booked for SummerSlam.

After watching Ronda Rousey deliver one of her best promos as a member of the WWE roster – which, again, isn't really saying anything but deserves to be acknowledged nonetheless – Shayna Baszler has heard enough and decided to take an ax to the proverbial tree of her friendship once more in order to chop down her 36-year-old rival down to size.

“Oh it’s easy to talk that talk from all the way up there isn’t it, huh?” Shayna Baszler said. “I think you know just as well as everybody here that when it comes to being in this ring, doing what we do, I’m a better Ronda Rousey than you! So why don’t you waltz your happy a** down to the ring, and let’s settle this right here and right now tonight?”

Oh snap, were fans in Georgia about to not only see a title change but a PLE-quality match between the two former MMA stars? Well, as it turns out, the answer is no, as Rousey wasn't feeling it, but that didn't stop her from promising to find a more fitting venue for their match.

“Yeah no; no I’m not. Unless you wanna make me,” Rousey said before Baszler charged the crowd in an attempt to do just that. “You know what Shayna, I’m actually gonna do you a favor like I have your entire career, alright? I’m going to get you booked on SummerSlam. You, me, I’ll see you in Motor City, b**ch.”

Welp, there you go, folks; another match has been booked for SummerSlam, and fans might just get to see the best Rousey match in years, as she will not only almost certainly be ending it with her shoulders on the mat but she will likely do everything in her power to get Baszler over on her way out the door. Will it work? Will this be the match that puts Baszler over the top and establishes her as a main event-caliber singles star while ending Rousey's current run on a high note? Or will the match go down as underwhelming on what's shaping up to be a very good SummerSlam? Either way, Baszler is going to leave this match on top; how she gets there, however, is the journey fans will be tuning into Peacock to see.