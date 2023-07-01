Heading into Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan noted that, if she and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez, the “uncrowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions” after having their titles stripped due to a shoulder injury by Paramus, New Jersey native, she would be the first woman in history to defeat Ronda Rousey professionally three time, a feat no one in WWE, UFC, or anywhere else has been able to accomplish.

At Money in the Bank, that history was made, as Morgan hit the Oblivion for the 1-2-3 – hopefully, her request for a Guinness Book of World Records auditor was granted – but how the win came together was far less predictable, with a lucky draw bringing back one of the more popular Women's Tag Team Championship reigns in recent memory.

After largely working from behind for much of the match, with Morgan wrathing after seemingly re-injuring her shoulder, luck fell on the challenger's favor when, for some unknown reason, Shayna Baszler decided to turn on her partner and beat down on her like she was booked in a London Street Fight, leaving her now-former tag team partner incapacitated in the center of the ring and allowing Rodriguez and Morgan to hit their finishers before securing the pin and the win.

What does this mean for the future of the women's tag team division? Probably nothing save the desolation of one of its teams, but for Baszler and Rousey, this is far from over, as it would appear the duo will have to settle the score at SummerSlam.