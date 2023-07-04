After a stop-start effort in the tag team division – winning the Women's Tag Team Fatal Fourway at WrestleMania, taking some time off, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, unifying the tag team titles, and then losing the tag team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez – Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have completely lost a decade of love in favor of the sort of MMA Civil War that would have gone over huge in 2019 but is still very cool in 2023.

But why is it happening? Why did Baszler turn on Rousey – technically turning face in the process, too – and what are her motivations moving forward? Well, fans didn't have to wait too long to find out, as Baszler confronted Rousey in the middle of the ring and explained to the entire WWE Universe her intentions.

“I’m pretty confident that I speak for everyone when I say we are all pretty sick and tired of you trying to speak on a microphone,” Shayna Baszler said to her former tag tea partner as the crowd cheered her on.

“Talk then, tell me why, tell me why after 10 years of loyalties, everything, does it suddenly mean nothing?” Ronda Rousey demanded. “Shayna, get in this ring and give me an explanation; you at least owe me that.”

“Oh, I owe you? I owe you? You are such a narcissistic..!” Baszler responded without saying the word she wanted to. “I am the only reason you are standing in a WWE ring right now, but I owe you? The only thing I owe anybody an apology for is bringing you into this business.”

“So what, you’ve been fostering this resentment for how long?” Rousey asked. “Why not just say something before I don’t know, costing us the tag titles? We worked for-”

“We worked? We worked? We worked!?” Baszler asked. “I’m sorry, I don’t recall seeing you beside me building rings just for a chance to work in front of maybe 30 people. I don’t recall seeing you have to make an application. I don’t recall seeing you at my tryout. Look at me! So, unlike you, I paid my dues. I scratched and clawed for a chance to get here. I kicked the front door down to get here, whereas you, you waltzed your way in through the back door straight to WrestleMania. Believe it or not, I love this, and you have ruined it for me. I owe you, alright; I owe you the sobering reality that there is someone here, me, that can finally shut you up.”

Goodness gracious, “believe it or not, I love this, and you have ruined it for me;” now that is a pretty incredible line that pretty much sums up this entire storyline. If Baszler is trying to rid WWE of Ronda Rousey – excluding the fact that the “Baddest Women on the Planet” reportedly has a hard-out to leave the promotion before her contract expires – maybe she'll recapture her love of the sport in the process.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shayna Baszler reveals the origins of her WWE singles music.

After being forced – tough term – to come out to “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett, as part of a tag team with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler is back to being a singles star and using her singles song “Limb By Limb,” as a result.

Sitting down for an interview with Billboard to discuss wrestling music, Baszler explained how her music change came into being and her unlikely love for the band Kiss.

“I’m in this tag-team right now with Ronda [Rousey], who has a very iconic entrance song, so it just makes sense that we come out to that. But as far as [my first entrance song] “Loyalty Is Everything” — if I’m being honest, I didn’t like it at first, but it actually really grew on me to the point that I almost didn’t wanna change it when it was time. I know fans really loved that song, too, because they still kind of complain about the new one, “Limb By Limb.” But the thing with “Limb by Limb” is that when I was wrestling in the indies — I’m a huge Kiss fan. They were, like, my first favorite band. My dad took me to a concert when I was real young, and I was like, “These guys are so cool! There’s fire!'” Baszler said.

“‘God of Thunder' was a song that I used as an entrance. But I needed something a lot heavier, so I found this band called EXCRUCIATION that did a cover of “God of Thunder,” and I came out to their song — their version of it. When I was ping-ponging with WWE about a new entrance song, I sent them this track, and if you listen to this EXCRUCIATION version of ‘God of Thunder' and the song ‘Limb By Limb,' you’ll see where it comes from. It’s very much inspired by that. ‘God of Thunder' — my indie theme — is very much the mood that I was talking about that I love, and feel like I’m coming out to. I had a hand in it, and I like it.”

Between Rousey's contract situation and Baszler's face turn, it's safe to say the WWE Universe is going to be hearing a whole lot more “Limb By Limb” over the next few months. Fortunately, she really likes the song.