Well, this is going to be a rather interesting conundrum for Triple H. The 2023 Royal Rumble went about as expected, for the most part. Title defenses were held, and the projected winners actually won. Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Rumble, setting up a long-awaited match against Roman Reigns, possibly at Wrestlemania.

But then, something crazy happened. After Roman Reigns won the Royal Rumble main event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline. He did so in poetic fashion, hitting Reigns with a steel chair (similar to Seth Rollins’ betrayal of The Shield). The pop for Zayn was insane, and fans are now clamoring for Zayn-Reigns at Wrestlemania. Will that happen? Dave Meltzer thinks that they might start considering that on his podcast.

“Whether they are going to do that or not (Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns), and I can tell as of the middle of last week, they were not, but that can change based on the crowd reaction… I’m sure that is the plan (Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns), or was the plan as of Wednesday or Thursday. If it was going to change, it wouldn’t be tonight anyway; it would be before TV on Monday if they were going to make a change in direction.”

As Meltzer said, it wouldn’t be until the Raw after Royal Rumble until we see if they make changes to their plans. Rhodes-Reigns was always in the cards, even before he injured his shoulder. In a vacuum, that match would be a huge draw to any wrestling fan. However, it would be irresponsible of the WWE to ignore the hype that Zayn is getting right now.

We’ll see how Triple H faces this really good problem they have right now. Hopefully, we’ll see a story that does justice to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. All three definitely deserve it.