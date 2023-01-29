Roman Reigns is the top performer in WWE for a reason; he’s got a million-dollar body, a personality built for television, and the sort of in-ring abilities that hold up against darn near every single performer across the promotion’s history.

So naturally, when Reigns was booked to face off against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, few fans were particularly concerned about seeing the “Head of the Table” drop his straps over 800 days into his championship reign to “The Prize Fighter,” that is, of course, unless Sami Zayn made his way into the ring and turned the tables in his long-time friend’s favor.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen, as, despite Owens’ best efforts and some hesitation on the part of Zayn, Reigns was able to best “The Prize Fighter” some 20 minutes into their contest with his signature move, the spear, for the 1-2-3.

With his championship secured, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline decided to put a brutal beatdown on Owens in the ring, going so far as to handcuff him to the ropes in order to beat him up with no resistance, but when “The Tribal Chief” asked Zayn to hit him with a chair, “The Underdog from the Underground” finally said enough’s enough of his boss’ bullying and hit him square in the back with a chair. This, understandably, didn’t go over well, as Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso started laying waste to the former NXT Champ but curiously enough, Jey Uso didn’t, as, after being goaded on by them, he decided to walk to the back and abandon the group in their efforts to dominate Zayn.

What gives? Is Jey done with The Bloodline? Will he team up with Zayn and KO against Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy moving forward? Fortunately, fans will find out soon enough.